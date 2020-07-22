With the continued uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and a possible second wave, the 2020 New Hampshire Senior Games have been cancelled.
“After careful consideration in talking with multiple local authorities, conversations and feedback from athletes, and multiple communications with the National Senior Games Association, we have decided to cancel the 2020 New Hampshire Senior Games,” a press release from the organization read.
Around for more than 30 years, there were risks that outweighed the positives of holding the games.
“Our athletes have been at the heart of our mission,” the release read. “To protect their health and well-being, our board voted unanimously to take this action.”
The press release was sent out Tuesday afternoon, a day after the athletes, volunteers, and sponsors were informed of the decision.
“We do not come to this decision without significant discussion and forethought,” the statement read. “Our board has spent many hours over the past several weeks and considered a broad range of alternatives. At the end of the day, we felt this was the most prudent decision.”
Martin’s Point Health Care, the game’s presenting sponsor for the past two years, will continue to be the presenting sponsor in 2021.
The other 2020 games sponsors, Havenwood Heritage Heights and Frank DiDonato/Keller Williams will also be in next year’s plans.
2020 was set to be a qualifying event for the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
As other states across the country have also cancelled their games, the National Senior Games Association has determined that any athletes who qualified for either the 2017 Birmingham Games or the 2019 Albuquerque Games, are automatically qualified for 2021.