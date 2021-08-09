On Sunday, the 15U New England Ravens captured the NB Select State Championship with a hard battled 3-2 victory over the N.H. Cannons Orange.
The Ravens had a chance to strike first in the bottom of the first inning, but quality defense by the Cannons left runners Luke Albero and Mitch Cormier stranded at second and third base.
In the top of the second inning with two outs, Jayden Day hit a single to rightfield to drive in the runners from second and third. The score stayed at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Ravens’ Cameron Raymond singled over the shortstop’s head with one out. Sam Curtis doubled down the leftfield line, moving Raymond to third base.
Albero stepped up with a great bunt hit to drive in Raymond with a close play at home for the Ravens’ first run of the game. Then Cormier singled to left with runners at second and third, after Albero stole second base, and pushed another run in to tie the score at two.
Then the Cannons pitcher balked in a run and gave the Ravens the 3-2 lead.
The Ravens were not short of great performances on the day. The defense did not commit any errors. Lane LeClair got the win on the mound throwing six innings, allowing four hits, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two earned runs.
Curtis collected two hits including a double and a run scored, Albero had two hits including an RBI and a run scored, Cormier had two hits with an RBI, Cameron Raymond had two hits with a run scored, Ben Forbes picked up the save throwing one inning and striking out two of the three batters he faced.
The New England Ravens will be holding tryouts for their 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U, and 16U Premier Team on Aug. 22 at Alumni Field in Keene from 4-5:30 p.m. for 12U and 13U players, and 5:30-7 p.m. for 14U and up.
A second day of tryouts will be held on Sept. 12 at Pappas Field at Franklin Pierce University from 4-5:30 p.m. for 12U and 13U players, and 5:30-7 p.m. for 14U and up.
Any questions, email newenglandravens@hotmail.com.