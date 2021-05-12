PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College senior Joe Nutting and junior Shane Molloy received major awards from the Little East Conference, while the Owls placed 10 on the LEC All-Conference teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Nutting led the Owls with 24 goals and 12 assists for 36 points to be named LEC Offensive Player of the Year. The senior attackman scored in every game for the Owls this season, including an eight goal, two assist performance against Castleton University on April 20.
He also turned in four goals and four assists against New England College on April 14, and five goals with two helpers against Southern Maine on April 17.
It’s the second time Nutting has received this award, having also done so in 2019.
Molloy commanded the Owls back line that allowed just 26 goals in the five games he played in this season. A three-time LEC Defensive Player of the Week, Molloy had 22 ground balls and caused 18 turnovers this season, including 10 ground balls and six caused turnovers in a victory over Castleton on April 20.
Both Molloy and Nutting were named First Team All-LEC. Joining them on the first team are junior defender Haeden Finerty and senior midfielder Paxton Blanchard. Finerty started five games for Keene State, collecting 11 ground balls and registering one assist. Blanchard was the Owls’ top short-stick midfielder, scoring two goals with two assists and picking up 10 ground balls.
Six additional Keene State players were named to the All-LEC second team. Senior midfielder Justin Norris was named to the team after scoring nine goals with three assists this year.
Freshman midfielder Colby Quiet won 90 of 152 faceoff attempts for Keene State, and also scoring 12 goals with six assists.
Sophomore midfielder Nathan Sickles had 10 goals and seven assists.
Senior long stick midfielder Travis Hamilton had 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers.
Senior short stick midfielder Corbin White scooped up seven ground balls in five games for the Owls.
Senior goalie Chase Chamberlin started every game in the regular season, recording five wins with a .618 save percentage and a 4.62 goals against average.