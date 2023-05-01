Kyle Maruca and Grace Furlong both were crowned Little East Conference champions as the Keene State track and field teams competed at the 2023 LEC Championships at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
The men finished fifth out of eight teams with 54 points while the women were fourth overall with 63 points.
Maruca won the discus at 44.70 meters and was second in the shot put in 13.69 meters, earning All-Conference honors in both disciplines.
Furlong won the 10,000 meters in 40:11.19 to earn All-Conference honors in the event. Furlong is just the fourth person in school history to win the 10,000 meters at the LEC Championships.
Hinsdale’s Maggie St. John was third in the 1,500 meters in 5:05.57 and second in the 5,000 meters in 18:45.44 to earn All-Conference honors.
Jacob Pearl earned All-Conference honors in the steeplechase, finishing second in 9:38.50. Pearl was also fourth in the 800 meters in 2:01.65.
Matthew St. John was fifth in the discus at 39.18 meters while fellow Hinsdale native Juliana Yialiades teamed with Alexa Hurley, Alana Perry and Autumn Boisvert for sixth in 4 x 40 relay at 4:59.58.
Men’s golf tops at KSC Spring Invite
Four of the five Keene State golfers broke 90 as the men’s golf team defeated New England College and Elms College at the Keene Country Club on Sunday.
Freshman Caden Capaldo and senior Zack Gamble both shot a 75, while Cade Williams shot an 85 and Sean McCaffrey an 86. Colin O’Brien completed the KSC scoring with a 92.
Ratajack hits 50-goal mark for Owls
Keene State senior Haile Ratajack scored five goals and notched two assists as the Owls women’s lacrosse team wrapped up its regular season with a 17-1 win over Rhode Island College on Saturday in Keene.
The Brewster, N.Y. native hit the 50-goal mark on the season with her fourth goal of the game with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. Mindy St. Marie had four goals, bringing her season total to 35, adding two assists.
Jackie DeAngelis, Tess Brown and Hannah Dworkin all scored twice for the Owls (7-10, 4-3 LEC).
Keene State secured the fourth seed in the Little East Conference Tournament, and will host Eastern Connecticut on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
