FPU baseball sweeps Saint Michael’s
The Franklin Pierce baseball team continued its winning ways, taking a four-game sweep of Saint Michael’s with a pair of doubleheader wins over the weekend in Rindge.
After defeating Saint Michael’s 22-4 and 11-1 on Friday, The Ravens (16-4, 4-0) returned to the diamond Sunday to win 2-1 on a walk-off and capped the weekend with a 13-1 win. FPU has won seven straight. Saint Michael’s dropped to 0-14.
Ravens pitchers Hunter Reynolds, Drew DeLucia and Brian Hadden combined to allow just one run on four hits in Sunday’s opener. Jake Miller popped a solo home run in the fourth. Connor Smalley’s infield single in the ninth scored Ian Battipaglia from second for the walk-off win.
Franklin Pierce’s bats came alive early in the weekend finale. The Ravens put up crooked numbers with two runs in the first inning, five in the second and six in the fourth in a dominant 13-1 win in seven innings.
Miller homered again, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBI. Max Gebauer was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Battipaglia was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI.
Danny Garcia earned the win on the hill, tossing four innings and allowing just one run on six hits with five strikeouts. Sean Foody, Esteban Rivera III and Hunter Wilichoski each tossed a scoreless inning.
The Ravens embark on a 12-game road trip that begins Friday at Le Moyne.
Keene State softball shut down by Montclair State in Sunday sweep
The Keene State softball team couldn’t muster any offense until it was too late, dropping two games to Montclair State 6-0 and 4-2 on Sunday in Montclair, N.J.
The Owls (4-8) were shut out in the opener, leaving six runners on base after managing seven hits. Montclair State pitcher Ali Cavallaro hurled a complete game, striking out six without surrendering a walk.
Keene State made 4 errors in the field, as Lilah Demmy took the loss after going the distance in the circle. Just one of the six runs that crossed the plate were earned. Demmy finished with four strikeouts and one walk. Amanda Cerretani was 2-for-3 at the dish for the Owls.
In the finale, the Owls fell behind four runs in the third inning on five base hits.
The Owls got the bats going in the seventh with an RBI knock by Cerretani, but left the bases loaded on a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Mia Ferry tossed four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and striking out three with no walks.
Keene State hosts Springfield for a doubleheader Wednesday at 3 p.m.
KSC drops two at Eastern Nazarene
The Keene State baseball team failed to get anything going offensively, dropping both games of a doubleheader, 4-0 and 4-2 in seven innings to Eastern Nazarene on Sunday in Weymouth, Mass.
The Owls (5-10) got just three hits in the first game as Eastern Nazarene’s Francis Ferguson racked up 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout.
Tommy Ahlers had two of three knocks for the Owls, finishing 2-for-4.
Keene State spotted the Lions (16-3) four runs in the finale before getting on the board in the top of the seventh. Evan McCue’s double made it 4-2 but the Owls stranded him at third to end the game.
The Owls host Salem State on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
KSC women’s lacrosse drops nail-biter
The Keene State women’s lacrosse team got a season-high seven goals from senior Haile Ratajack, but couldn’t convert the offensive onslaught into a win, falling 17-14 to the University of New England on Saturday in Biddeford, Maine.
The Owls (1-6) led 10-9 at halftime, but New England took the lead behind a 5-1 run to start the third quarter. Ratajack scored three times in the fourth, including with 19 seconds remaining, but KSC never could draw even. Mindy St. Marie had three goals.
Keene State travels to play Amherst on Tuesday.
— Sentinel Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.