Keene State wins shutout, splits with RIC
Freshman pitcher Jake Jachym made his first collegiate win a memorable one, tossing a five-hit, complete-game shutout to help the Keene State baseball team pick up a 2-0 win in the opener of a doubleheader against Rhode Island College on Sunday in Rindge.
In his third career start, the Westfield, Mass.-native allowed only singles and walked only one as he fanned eight RIC batters. The 6-foot-1 southpaw retired the last nine batters he faced to claim the win.
“He’s a great competitor,” head coach Justin Blood said of Jachym. “He’s old school, doesn’t throw that hard but he’s plus and minus with his velocity, mixes and matches a bunch of pitches. He’s going to be a good one for us.”
Keene State pulled ahead in the seventh behind back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Josh Beayon and Brendan Eaton.
The Owls (8-11) were not as fortunate in the finale, as RIC bounced back with 13 hits to take a 14-3 win, scoring eight times in the seventh inning.
Keene State travels to play Fitchburg State on Tuesday, and hosts Western New England on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
No. 12 FPU baseball swept by Le Moyne
The Franklin Pierce baseball team dropped the first two games of a four-game series against Le Moyne in a doubleheader on Sunday, falling 11-8 then 3-0 in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Ravens (16-5, 4-0) spotted themselves a 5-0 lead in the top of the first in the opener, scoring on two errors and a wild pitch after three consecutive walks to start the game. It was 7-0 after Jake Miller doubled home a run in the third.
Le Moyne stormed back, tagging starting pitcher Kyle Roche for eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits with three walks. Roche struck out six in 4.2 innings. Wyatt Patchett made it 11-8 on a two-run home run in the sixth.
Franklin Pierce managed just two hits in the finale. Le Moyne took a 3-0 in the first inning on a single and three consecutive doubles. It was all the offense needed.
Pierce closes out the four-game set with Le Moyne today in a doubleheader at noon.
Pierce softball pummels Southern Conn.
The Franklin Pierce softball team turned on the offense, scoring a combined 30 runs to sweep Southern Connecticut in a doubleheader on Sunday in New Haven, Conn.
The Ravens (19-10, 5-1 NE-10) scored seven in the first inning of the opener enroute to a 10-7 win. The bats stayed scorching hot in the finale, running away with a 20-3 win in five innings to finish the day.
Amy Jones, Ashley Cangiano and Melissa Konopinski each had four hits in the finale. Haley Bigwood was 3-for-5 with six RBI.
Franklin Pierce is back in action on Thursday when it travels to take on Saint Michael’s.
— Sentinel Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.