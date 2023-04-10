Jachym chucks second-consecutive shutout as Owls complete sweep
Freshman Jake Jachym tossed his second-consecutive complete game shutout as the Keene State baseball team topped Plymouth State 6-0, capping a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. The Owls won the opener 13-4.
Head coach Justin Blood’s freshmen class continued to dazzle as the Owls (12-11) took their fourth consecutive win, and have won seven of their last eight.
Freshman Tommy Ahlers finished the day with five hits. He was 2-for-6 with three RBI as the Owls clubbed 18 hits in the opener. Freshmen Hamilton Barnes and Evan McCue both finished 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Leading 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, Keene State posted crooked numbers in four straight innings, kicked off by a two-run homer from freshman Jonathan Chatfield in the sixth.
Phil Nichols went eight innings to earn his third win of the season. He struck out six, allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits and two walks.
The Owls went up 1-0 in the first inning of the finale when Chatfield doubled home Ahlers, and that was all the run support Jachym would need.
The southpaw from Westfield, Mass., improved to 2-2 with a 2.08 earned run average after allowing six hits with four strikeouts in the nine innings. He needed just 81 pitches to put away the Panthers (5-11). He shut out Rhode Island College on April 2.
Keene State combined for 29 hits on the day.
The Owls host New England College today at 3 p.m.
Keene State men’s lacrosse stays hot
Behind plenty of offense, the Keene State men’s lacrosse team defeated Southern Maine 19-10 for its fourth consecutive win on Saturday in Gorham, Maine.
The Owls (5-4, 3-0 LEC) remained unbeaten in conference play, scoring at least five goals in each of the opening three quarters.
Rex Maacarini led the way with six goals and five assists. Andrew Miller also had five goals, while Cooper Cioffi scored three times. Nathan Sickles added a goal and three assists. Gabe Pereira notched his first collegiate goal in the third quarter. The Owls fired off 65 shots, landing 40 on net. Charlie Guiliotti picked up six saves for Keene State.
The Owls host Castleton Tuesday.
KSC softball’s road woes continue
The Keene State softball team got a solid start from Lilah Demmy, who pitched 6.1 innings and struck out eight, but Plymouth State walked off in the seventh to win 2-1 and pave the way for a weekend sweep on Saturday in Castleton.
The Owls fell 11-2 in the finale.
Keene State (5-15, 1-3 LEC) now is 0-8 in road games since returning north from spring break in Myrtle Beach.
Demmy allowed just five hits in the opener. A one-out double and a walk set up the game-winning single to left field off the bat of Jess Heinrichs.
Keene State travels to Plymouth State for a double header on Tuesday.
No. 22 Franklin Pierce baseball takes two from Bentley
The Franklin Pierce baseball team took two games from Bentley on Saturday, winning 9-6 and 10-5, to earn the four-game series win in Waltham, Mass., after a doubleheader split on Friday.
The No. 22 Raves (19-9, 7-1 NE10) got two hits each from Ian Battipaglia, Max Gebauer and Connor Smalley in the Saturday opener. Jose Savinon drove in three. Hunter Reynolds went six innings on the mound, limiting the damage to three runs — one earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Pierce rallied back in the finale after trailing 4-1 heading into the top of the seventh. Joel Lara's three-run home run in the seventh tied it. Bentley scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half to regain the lead, but the Ravens offense would take care of business late.
Gebauer's single to center scored Jake Miller to even the score in the eighth, then the Ravens scored three more runs thanks to three walks, a sacrifice fly from Lara and a single from Savinon. Pierce added two more insurance runs in the ninth.
— Sentinel Staff
