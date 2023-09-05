Salem hangs on to defeat Keene in Birds home opener
The Keene High football team rallied from down two scores in the second half to pull within a touchdown but were unable to get the go-ahead score, falling 19-14 to Salem on Friday night on Arch Street.
Sophomore quarterback Kasen Abbott put the Birds in front in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Worcester and Braden French's PAT made it 7-6.
Salem led 12-7 at the half, and went up 19-7 in the third quarter on a 63-yard touchdown pass. Aidan Tarr pulled the Blackbirds with five with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 19-14 with 7:14 remaining.
Keene managed just 85 yards on the ground to Salem's 387. Kevin Todisco had 146 yards on 17 carries for the Blue Devils. Wyatt Avery led the Blackbirds with 48 yards on the ground. Abbott finished 12-for-20 with 85 yards passing. Trey Jewett had 10 tackles, including three sacks and five tackles for a loss. Eli Kopcha and Jasiah Sales each had 14 tackles.
Keene travels to face Merrimack (0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal offense dominates Kearsarge
The ConVal football team matched its win total from last season in just one week in 2023, cruising to a 25-6 win over Kearsarge on the road Friday night.
Bradley Brunelle threw for three touchdowns, finishing 10-for-18 with 139 yards through the air. The Cougars added 219 yards on the ground as well, led by Broden Frosch with 118 yards on 11 carries. Elliot Featherstone had 78 yards with a rushing score. Sammy Davis, Anthony Cadwallader and Kenrick Edwards all pulled in touchdown receptions.
Bishop Benham led the defense with 12 tackles, while Francisco Jaimes and Roman Cadwallader each had 10 tackles. Featherstone had six tackles and two sacks.
ConVal hosts Epping-Newmarket (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Peterborough.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
