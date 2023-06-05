After falling behind five runs early against top-seed Kingswood, the ConVal softball team's comeback bid came up just short as the Cougars fell 5-4 in the NHIAA Division II Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday in Wolfeboro.
After ConVal stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first, Kingswood scored four runs in the bottom half on a hit, a walk and two errors. It added another run in the third.
The Cougars (11-7) came storming back after being held scoreless in the fifth. Three consecutive two-out singles from Avery Moore, Lily Mandel and Ashley Cronin plated two runs. Cronin came around to score after an error. Then Opale Barrick hit an RBI triple on an 0-and-2 count to make it 5-4. ConVal stranded the tying run at third in the sixth.
Mandel threw six innings in the circle for ConVal, allowing one earned run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Morgan Bemont was 2-for-4 with a double. Mandel was 1-for-2 with two walks.
Hopkinton pulls away from Monadnock
The Monadnock softball team trailed by just one run against No. 5 Hopkinton through four innings, but the Hawks scored three runs in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth to run away with a 14-4 win in the Division III quarterfinals.
Hopkinton jumped in front in the first when D-III Player of the Year ledoff with a solo home run. The Hawks added another run in the first and two more in the second.
The Huskies (8-11) responded in the fourth, plating two runs after three consecutive singles from Jez Fusco, Julia Hoden and Cainen Avery to start the frame. Arianna Drouin then reached on an error that plated a third run.
But it was Carmichael again in the fifth who broke things open. Her two-run double gave Hopkinton a 7-3 lead. Things unraveled in the seventh for the 13th-seeded Cinderellas from Swanzey.
Beth Taylor smacked a two-run home run, Carmichael drove in a run on a single then four more runs came across in the frame after a single, a double, three walks and a hit by pitch to make it 14-3.
Shaylee Branon homered in the seventh, the Huskies' first and only home run of the season.
Fusco and Avery each had two hits for the Huskies.
Drouin took the loss in the circle, surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits with five walks and two strikeouts. She was relieved by Eliza Harwood.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
