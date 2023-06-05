The Conant baseball team rallied from behind to take a three-run lead in the final frame against White Mountains, but saw the home team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off and hand the Orioles a 9-8 loss in the Division III quarterfinals on Saturday in Whitefield.
Kaden Kirby put the Orioles (12-5) up in the top of the sixth with a two-run single and Jordan Ketola made it 7-5 two batters later with an RBI double.
Kirby came up big again in the seventh, making it 8-5 with another RBI single.
But a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh was followed by back-to-back home runs that tied the game. The next Black Bear hitter singled, and was doubled home to end the game in a dramatic, crushing defeat for the Orioles.
Kirby finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Hunter Schultz had a hit and two RBI. Gavin LeBlanc was 2-for-3. Braeden Dion was 1-for-1 with and RBI.
Ketola got the start and went four innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Braeden Dion took the loss, charged with five runs on six hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Fall Mountain rally comes up short
The Fall Mountain baseball team put a scare into No. 2 seed Bishop Brady, but the Giants scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a three-run lead and went on to eliminate the Wildcats 5-3 in the NHIAA Division III quarterfinals on Saturday in Concord.
The Wildcats, the No. 7 seed, were held scoreless until the top of the fifth, but took a 2-1 lead in the frame after Jager Klema singled home a run with two outs, stole second and third, then scored on a throwing error.
Fall Mountain (12-6) brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after getting a run back on a Cole Garrow single, but the two-out rally fell short.
Garrow had two hits, but the rest of the Wildcats lineup was 2-for-23 at the dish with 12 strikeouts. Porter Willett singled.
Mitchell Cormier threw five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Devin Cheeney threw one inning of relief where two unearned runs came across.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.