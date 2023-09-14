The Keene Knights football program was back in action, winning three of four contests between Sunday and Tuesday.
Keene Middle school picked up a dominant 36-0 win over Milford. The middle school JV defeated Monadnock 36-6. The Knights 10U’s dominated Nashua, winning 39-0 while the 9U’s were defeated by the Manchester East Cobras 39-7.
Keene Middle romps Milford
The defending state champs Keene Middle School got its season off to a roaring start, holding Milford scoreless through wet conditions in a 36-0 win on Sunday in Keene.
Quarterback Grady Erickson ran for a pair of touchdowns, opening the scoring with a two-yard sneak in the first quarter before scampering for another 12-yard score in the third quarter.
Moziah Cousins ran for scores of 45 and 87 yards and added a pair of two-point conversions in the win. Ethan Woods rounded out the scoring with a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Keene Middle JV tops Monadnock
Tyler Saari ran for three touchdowns as the Keene Middle School junior varsity football team defeated middle schoolers from Monadnock on Sunday in Keene.
Saari scampered for scores of 68, 51 and 15 yards.
Jax Whitney added a 37-yard rushing touchdown while Thomas Crowell reeled in 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Knights’ 10U’s storm past Nashua
The Keene Knights 10U’s ran up a 39-0 lead in the first half and had that score stand in a convincing victory on Tuesday in Nashua.
The Knights had seven different rushers find the end zone. Wes Roy, Sawyer Stromgren, Gavin Sweeney, Logan Therrien, Cole Nowak, Nolan Macie and Hunter Dubriske all scored in the win.
Knights to host homecoming
The Keene Knights youth football program will be hosting its homecoming weekend Sunday at Alumni Field.
All six teams will be in action in Keene as well as the Keene Knights youth cheerleaders.
Games begin with the Knights 8U’s at 9 a.m. before the Knights 9U’s take the gridiron at 11 a.m. against Plymouth. The Knights 11U’s will host Hudson at 1 p.m. with the 10U’s facing Nashua at 3 p.m.
The Keene Middle School varsity will host Concord at 5 p.m. while the junior varsity will follow at 7 p.m.
Concession will be open all day and there will be a food drive to support Feeding Tiny Tummies
