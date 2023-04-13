Conant softball takes one from Monadnock
The Conant softball team earned a 7-5 win over Monadnock on Wednesday in Swanzey Center.
Sophia Spingola and Francesca Ketola each had two hits and two RBI for the Orioles (2-0), who notched eight hits as a team. Shayla Seppala also had two hits and drove in a run.
Graecen Kirby went the distance in the circle for Conant, striking out 11 and working around three hits and eight walks.
Shaylee Branon, Julia Hoden and Kyleigh Baker notched hits for the Huskies. Cainen Avery reached three times via free pass and scored twice. Ari Drouin threw three innings in the circle for Monadnock, striking out six and walking none and allowing one earned run on five hits. Eliza Harwood threw four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Monadnock committed five errors in the field.
Conant travels to Mascenic on Friday. Monadnock travels to Prospect Mountain on Friday.
Keene High softball falls to Winnacunnet
The Keene High softball team couldn’t keep pace with Winnacunnet, losing 8-4 on Wednesday in Hampton.
Winnacunnet scored two in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Keene (1-1) scored three in the third on a home run from Sydney MacLean to trail 5-4. But the Birds stranded a pair of runners in the fifth and sixth innings as the comeback came up short.
Cassidy Dunham had two doubles and Asianah Gostyla had a single and a double for Keene.
Dunham took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 hits with six strikeouts, seven walks and four hit batsmen.
Keene travels to face Manchester Central-Memorial on Friday.
KHS girls’ tennis keeps its torrid pace
Make that four wins in a row to start the season for the Keene High girls’ tennis team, 8-1 winners over Manchester West on Wednesday.
Keene (4-0) swept all six singles matches. Justine Porowski (8-0), Sophie Copeland (8-4), Allison Mowatt (8-0), Andreea Rusu (8-0), Maggie DelBove (8-3) and Chloe Faucher (8-3) all brought in wins for the Blackbirds.
Porowski and Rusu teamed to win the top doubles match 8-1, while Madelina Ansevin-Allen and Mariella Antaya won 8-0 at third doubles.
Hinsdale baseball slugs out first win
The Hinsdale baseball team got into the win column with a 12-2 win over Wilton-Lyndeborough on Wednesday.
Brayden Eastman went the distance, striking out 13 and working around three walks and two hits.
Aidan Davis and Connor Dixon each went 3-for-4 at the dish for the Pacers (1-1).
Hinsdale hosts Derryfield on Friday.
Keene baseball shut out by Winnacunnet
The Keene High baseball team struggled on both sides of the ball, losing 10-0 to Winnacunnet on Wednesday.
Brock Haynes had the only three hits for the Blackbirds (0-2). Keene batters struck out 11 times and grounded into three double plays.
Keene committed nine errors. Zak Whitney threw 3.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He exited with a 9-0 deficit. Cam Tinnin threw two innings, allowing one run on one hit with a walk.
Keene hosts Manchester Central-West on Friday.
ConVal tennis falls to Hollis-Brookline
The ConVal boys’ tennis team fell 7-2 to Hollis-Brookline on Wednesday.
Harrison Bernier was the lone singles victor, defeating Sam Anthony in the third singles match 8-4. Carter Rousseau narrowly lost out to Auun Inakollu, falling 9-7.
Bernier and Rousseau paired to win their doubles match 8-3.
ConVal faces off with Hollis-Brookline again on Monday.
ConVal baseball no-hit by John Stark
The ConVal baseball team had no answer for John Stark’s Anthony Paolicelli, who tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 win on Wednesday.
Paolicelli struck out 12 Cougars, and also homered.
— Sentinel Staff
Other scores from Wednesday:
Baseball
Winnisquam 6, Fall Mountain 4
Softball
Fall Mountain 11, Winnisquam 2
John Stark 14, ConVal 3
Hinsdale 19, Wilton-Lyndeborough 13
Girls’ Tennis
Hollis-Brookline 9, ConVal 0
Boys’ Volleyball
Coe-Brown Northwood 3, Keene 1
