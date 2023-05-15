The Franklin Pierce baseball team forced a decisive second game in the Northeast-10 championship, defeating Pace 12-2 in the first game before falling in the winner take-all finale 9-4 on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Ravens (34-17) did get good news on Sunday evening, receiving an at-large bid in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Pierce earned the No. 4 seed of the East Regional, which will be hosted by Southern New Hampshire this week. The Ravens will play No. 5 Pace in a rematch of the NE-10 title series on Thursday in the three-team, double elimination bracket.
FPU softball eliminated from NCAA Tourney
The Franklin Pierce softball team had its season in heartbreaking fashion after being dealt a 6-2 loss in 11 innings against Pace on Friday in Wilmington, Del.
The teams carried a scoreless tie into the 11th inning. The teams combined for just one extra base hit, a Bella Williams two-run double in the 11th, all game. The teams had just one hit a piece through seven innings.
Sabrina Gonzalez threw 10.1 innings for the Ravens (32-20), striking out three and allowing nine hits. Gisselle Garcia went the distance for Pace, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.