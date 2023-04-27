The ConVal girls and boys track and field teams each picked up wins against Souhegan and Hollis-Brookline on Tuesday in Peterborough.
The boys complied 66 points, while the girls scored 67 enroute to victory in their first home meet of the season.
Junior Tasha MacNeil was first in all four of her events. She won the 100 meters (12.85 seconds), the shot put (27-feet, eight inches), the discus (88-feet, one-inch) and the javelin (99-feet, nine inches).
Junior Aida Davis won both the girls 200 (29.15 seconds) and the 400 (1:05.03). Freshman Charley Pyle-Cunningham finished first in the long jump (12-feet, 1.5 inches) and third in the 800 (2:54.30). in the 1600, Liza Petrov and Sara Mackie placed third (7:10) and fourth (7:32) respectively.
On the boys side, Kendrick Edwards posted a 11.37 in the 100 to earn top spot. He also was first in the long jump at 19-feet, seven inches and second in the 200 at 23.52 seconds.
Junior Jamie Post placed first in three events, winning the 110 meter hurdles in 18.28 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 47.98 seconds and the 1600 in 5:23.65. Post finished second in the triple jump with at 32-feet, 1.5 inches. Jack Harris also took first place in the pole vault with a personal best of nine-feet, seven inches.
Sophomore Roman Cadwallader won the shot put at 35-feet, 11 inches and the discus at 82-feet, 11 inches.
Josh Decker ran a personal best in the 3200M for the third consecutive meet. His 11:48.80 finish was good for second place. Freshman Mason Deschenes finished second in the 1600 at 5:36.91, then followed up with third place in the 400 at 1:03.21.
ConVal will compete against John Stark, Manchester West and Souhegan at Souhegan on Tuesday.
