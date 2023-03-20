Hinsdale’s Nardolillo, RIC lose stunner in Final Four
The Rhode Island College women’s basketball team surrendered a 12-point lead in the second half, and was stunned by Christopher Newport 65-51 in the Division III NCAA Tournament semifinals Saturday in Hartford, Conn.
Hinsdale High grad Angelina Nardolillo led the Anchorwomen (28-4) with 13 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
Keene State women’s lax earns first win of season
The Keene State women’s lacrosse team got in the win column after beginning its season on a four-game slide, defeating Mass. Maritime Academy 11-4 on Sunday in Keene.
The Owls (1-4) jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first half and extended the advantage in the second half to grab the victory.
Mindy St. Marie scored three times for Keene State. Haile Ratajack, Tess Brown an Chase Gengras each scored twice. Lola Smith and Kristin Leslie also tallied goals for the Owls. Kara Moriarty made six saves in net.
Keene State heads on the road to face Wheaton on Wednesday in Norton, Mass.
FPU baseball scores 35 in three-game sweep of Felician
The Franklin Pierce baseball picked up a three-game weekend sweep in Ruthersford, N.J., defeating Felician 4-2 on Saturday then 25-10 and 6-2 in a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Ravens (12-4) used a three-run sixth to grab the win on Saturday. Julien Monks was 1-for-4, driving in two runs. Kyle Roche improved to 4-0 on the mound this season, tossing 6.1 innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Brian Hadden allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings to earn the save.
On Sunday, the Ravens bats exploded. Trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth, the Ravens scored seven runs in the frame and added 17 more over their last three at-bats to bombard Felician. Franklin Pierce drew 17 walks in the blowout win.
Monks was 3-for-5 with a double and six RBI. Joseph Pesce was 4-for-7 with three RBI. Jose Savinon, Connor Smalley and Jake Miller each also drove three runs. Chaz Powell earned the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
In the series finale, Ian Battipaglia hit a pair of triples and drove in a pair of runs in the 6-2 win. Miller and Adam Dadinos provided insurance with run-scoring hits in the seventh.
Hunter Reynolds went the distance in the seven-inning finale, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits and a walks while striking out five to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Keene State baseball’s bats quiet in doubleheader sweep
Returning north from its spring break trip in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Keene State baseball team’s bats failed to warm up over the weekend at RPI.
The Owls (4-7) dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday, losing 11-2 and 9-1 in seven innings in Troy, N.Y.
In the opener, Trent Mayer put the Owls on the board in the eighth inning with a two-run single. Keene State pitchers allowed 16 hits, as RPI scored three in the third, two in the fifth and six in the sixth to march to the win.
Keene State mustered just three hits in the finale.
Jonathan Chatfield led off the second inning with a solo home run to right center, but that would be it for the offense. RPI tacked on five insurance in the sixth to put the game away.
— Setninel Staff
