Keene State men’s hoops cruises
The No. 6 Keene State College men’s basketball team had little trouble dispatching another Little East Conference foe, topping Rhode Island College 90-68 Saturday in Providence.
The Owls (19-1, 11-0 LEC) took a 17-2 lead in less than seven minutes and led throughout. Senior forward Jeff Hunter scored 17 points and made seven of his eight shots from the field while junior guard Nate Siow added 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. KSC is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Eastern Connecticut.
Keene State women’s hoops stifled in loss
The Keene State College women’s basketball team was held to five field goals in the first half and six in the second as they suffered a 72-30 loss to conference-leading Rhode Island College in a Saturday afternoon Little East Conference contest at The Murray Center. The Owls failed to put a scorer in double digits. Rylee Burgess led the team with seven points and five rebounds. They host Eastern Connecticut on Wednesday.
FPU men’s hoops grab statement win
The Franklin Pierce Men’s Basketball team claimed a big 77-72 win over Northeast-10 Conference foe New Haven on Saturday afternoon in Rindge.
Having now won their last six matchups, the Ravens (13-7, 8-5 NE10) sit fifth in the conference rankings.
Jarnel Snow-Guzman and Mohamed Traore led the charge, each with 22 points.
The Ravens travel to Saint Michael’s College Wednesday.
Franklin Pierce women can’t keep pace
The FPU women’s hoops put three scorers in double figures, but it was not enough to overcome New Haven in a 65-54 loss Saturday in Rindge.
Ines Gimenez-Monserrat led the Ravens (6-14, 2-11 NE10) with 16 points with four three-pointers. Anna Badosa Soler chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Leanna Heitmann rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
The Ravens travel to Saint Michael’s College Wednesday.
FPU men’s hockey drops weekend set
The Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team dropped both of its contests against Assumption over the weekend in Rindge, losing 6-3 on Friday night and 5-4 on Saturday.
Trevor Lawler scored twice in the series-opening loss for the Ravens (9-14, 6-7 NE10).
Cody Rumsen tied things up 1:33 into the third period in the second matchup, but an Assumption goal at 13:14 thwarted the comeback. Conor Foley scored twice in the loss.
The Ravens travel to Saint Anselm on Tuesday.
FPU women earn tie and dramatic win
The Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team saw both its matchups against Saint Anselm head to overtime over the weekend, earning a 4-4 tie Friday and a 3-2 win on Saturday in dramatic fashion.
Emilie Prive scored with 0.9 seconds left in the extra set to lift the Ravens (11-12-3, 8-7-3 NEWHA). The Ravens rallied back from down 2-0 with goals from Cailey McLaughlin and Avery Farrell.
In the tie on Friday, Jenna Ruiz, Stefanie Caban and Claire Casey each scored in the third period to force overtime. Mikayla Kelley also potted a second-period goal.
The Ravens host Sacred Heart Friday.
— Sentinel Staff
