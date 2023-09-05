Fall Mountain girls soccer plays to draw with Stevens; boys fall 2-0
The Fall Mountain girls soccer team couldn’t find the late winning goal, playing to a 2-2 draw against Stevens in the Charity Cup on Saturday night in Langdon.
The Wildcats (1-0-1) got two goals in the first half. Sophie Grillone scored 12 minutes into the contest to open the scoring. Avery Ducharme netted her third goal of the season two minutes before the half to double the advantage. Stevens pulled back within one goal before the halftime whistle. The Cardinals knotted the score in the opening minutes of the second and the teams remained in a deadlock through two OT periods.
Mariella Tsitsonis had a long range effort go through the goalkeeper’s hands, only to hit off the post in the second OT period.
The Fall Mountain boys lost a 2-0 contest to Stevens in the nightcap on Saturday in Langdon.
ConVal boys cross country fifth at Korcoulis Invitational at H-B
The ConVal boys cross country team ran to a fifth-place finish at the Coach Korcoulis Invitational on Saturday at Hollis-Brookline.
Junior William Simard was fourth overall, finishing in 17 minutes, 25 seconds. Nathan Klonel pulled in a top 15 at 20:11. Mason Deschenes, Marcus Jordan and Jake Alonso rounded out the finishers for the Cougars.
The ConVal girls entered the race with only three runners. Whitney Adair led the team with a time of 30:02. Sara Mackie (25th overall) and Brielle Proctor (27th overall) also contributed to the ConVal effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.