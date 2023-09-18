The Fall Mountain football team went on the road for the first time this season, pulling out a 14-12 win over Epping on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (2-1) stopped a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Eric Franklin put the Wildcats on the board in the first quarter with a 13-yard pass to Josh DeVore. DeVore finished with four catches for 81 yards. Franklin was 9-for-16 through the air for 141 yards and the score.
The teams were tied 6-6 through the break when Owen Riendeau put Fall Mountain in front with a one-yard score. Franklin then found Patrick Connors to complete the two-point try to make it 14-6.
Fall Mountain travels to face ConVal (2-1) on Friday night.
Conant field hockey tops Mascenic
The Conant field hockey team earned a 3-1 win over Mascenic on homecoming in New Ipswich on Saturday.
Sophie Spingola scored a pair of goals for the Orioles (2-3) while Megan Newton also scored.
Senior defenders Graecen Kirby, Katy Weidner, Haley Dubois, as well as sophomore Khloe Kirby and freshman Mia Lambert, were key in supporting winning goaltender Abby Quill.
Conant hosts Newport Tuesday.
ConVal girls soccer falls to John Stark
The ConVal girls soccer team was unable to find the back of the net as John Stark made a goal in the 26th minute stand up for a 1-0 win on Saturday.
Abigail Lussier made seven saves in net for the Cougars (2-3-1), who were down five players due to injuries.
ConVal travels to Merrimack Valley on Tuesday.
— Sentinel Staff
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
