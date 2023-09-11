The Fall Mountain football team had to wait an extra day due to weather, but picked up its first win of the season, handling Kearsarge 27-6 on Saturday morning in Langdon.
The Wildcats (1-1) put up 250 yards of total offense, running out to a 13-0 lead in the first half behind an Owen Riendeau rushing score and a 22-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Eric Franklin and Charlie Dussault.
The Fall Mountain defense, which held Kearsarge to 139 total yards, put the Wildcats up 20-0 in the third when Owen Waynesville scored on a fumble recovery.
Franklin found Patrick Connors for a seven-yard score in the fourth to make it 27-6.
Connors led the Wildcats with 75 yards rushing on 11 carries. He added 52 yards on five receptions. Franklin finished 8-for-12 for 113 yards with two scores and two interceptions. Riendeau finished with 59 yards on the ground. On defense, Evan West finished with 11 total tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss.
Keene High girls XC second at relays
The Keene girls cross country team finished second out of eight teams on Saturday at the Souhegan Relays held at Mack Hill Farm in Amherst. The top five teams were Pinkerton with 14 points, Keene with 18, followed by Nashua North (23), Souhegan (39), and Portsmouth (44). Leading the way for the varsity were Abby Pinegar, Nancy Shapiro, Lily Runez, Lily Hansen, Aly Farris, and Ella Hoy.
Also at the Relays, Keene finished first in the JV race with 30 points, beating Salem (40), Souhegan (91), Portsmouth (92), Merrimack (103) and Pinkerton (no score). Finishing first for Keene in the JV and second overall was Alexis Hills.
Next up for Keene is a home meet on Tuesday, September 19th.
Monadnock boys XC tops D-III teams, sixth at Bobcat Invitational
Monadnock sophomore Peyton Joslyn finished fourth overall as the Monadnock boys cross country team finished sixth, first among Division III schools, out of 16 teams at the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday at DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee.
Joslyn broke the tape in 17 minutes, 21.9 seconds, less than 30 seconds behind Bedford’s Jacob Redman in first place. Huskies senior Carlton Lampinen was seventh overall at 17:36.1.
Jace Joslyn (22nd, 18:34), Jacob Brunjes (70th, 20:46.5) and Jacob Bibeau (74th, 21:03.1) also scored for the Huskies, who finished with 161 points.
