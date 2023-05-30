The Keene High baseball team will head into the Division I state tournament on a high note after closing out the regular season with an 11-1 win in six innings over Merrimack on Saturday morning at Alumni Field.
The Blackbirds plated four runs in each of the first two frames, then scored three times in the sixth to enforce the run rule.
Fitch Hennessey was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a pair of a stolen bases. Zak Whitney was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with a double. Brock Haynes was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a RBI. Joel Beard was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
Jack Riendeau and Cal Tiani each had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Whitney got the start on the mound and threw three innings, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Cam Tinnin threw two scoreless relief innings, striking out three. Evan Gutkowski tossed a spotless sixth, striking out the side.
Keene (9-10) is the No. 13 seed in the Division I tournament, and will travel to play No. 4 Goffstown on Thursday.
Merrimack rallies past Keene softball
The Keene High softball team could not hold onto its lead from Wednesday, as Merrimack stormed back to win 5-4 on Saturday in a game that was suspended due to weather earlier in the week.
The Blackbirds (7-12) lead 1-0 in the third when play resumed Saturday morning in Merrimack. After falling behind 4-1, Keene rallied back with two runs in the fifth and tied the game in the seventh after Sydney MacLean doubled and courtesy runner Hayleigh Nelson scored on a sac fly by Taylor Swift.
Merrimack walked off after a walk and hit batsmen set the stage for the game-winning single.
Lexi Lounder and MacLean each had a pair of hits for Keene. MacLean drove in a pair of runs.
Cassidy Dunham went the distance in the circle, allowing five runs on four hits, five walks with three hit batters and six strikeouts.
Keene is the No. 14 seed in the Division I tournament and will travel to play No. 3 Winnacunnet on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.