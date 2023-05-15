Monadnock softball outslugged by Stevens
The Monadnock softball team bashed 13 hits but it was not enough to overcome Stevens, losing 8-5 on Saturday in Claremont.
The Huskies (2-9) led 4-0 after the top of the second before a six-run second for Stevens put Monadnock behind for good.
Julia Hoden and Cainen Avery each were 3-for-5 for the Huskies. Hoden drove in two runs while Avery also plated a runner. Ari Drouin, Emma Loudermilk and Nicole Braley each had two hits.
Drouin was handed the loss in the circle, pitching all six innings and striking out three. Only one run of the eight she allowed were earned as the Huskies made four errors in the field.
Monadnock hosts Belmont today at 4 p.m.
Concord shuts out Keene High softball
The Keene High softball team was no match for Concord, losing 12-0 in five innings on Saturday in a continued contest that started on May 5.
Concord belted 13 hits with two home runs. Taylor Swift doubled and Jillian Goodnow knocked a single for the only Blackbird hits on the day.
Keene (6-9) travels to Dover today.
ConVal track drops dual meet at Milford
ConVal’s boys and girls track teams both lost a dual meet at Milford on Saturday. The girls scored 52 points to Milford’s 88, and the boys scored 72 points to Milford’s 102.
Elizabeth Petrov won both the girls 800-meter run (three minutes, 16.91 seconds) and the 1600 (7:15.30), while Aida Davis won the 400 run (1:05.27). In field events, Tasha MacNeil won the javelin throw (90-feet, one inch) and Elise Robbins won the pole vault (7-feet, six inches).
On the boys’ side, sophomore Kendrick Edwards won the 100-meter dash (11.27 seconds) and the long jump (19-feet, 5.25 inches). Fellow sophomores Elliot Featherstone (200-meter dash, 24.63 seconds) and William Simard (3200-meter, 10:57.29) also achieved first-place finishes. Junior Jack Harris won the pole vault with a jump of 10-feet, one inch. The boy’s 4 x 100 relay team of Edwards, Featherstone, Harris and junior Anthony Cadwallader followed up their school-record performance earlier in the week with another victory, finishing in 45.32 seconds.
Conant girls tennis takes two from Monadnock
The Conant girls tennis team won a pair of matches against Monadnock on Friday, winning 7-2 then 6-0 in a makeup match from May 8.
Margaret Winiecki won both her singles matches 8-0. Kelly Williams extended her winning streak at second singles to four with 8-2 and 8-6 wins. Lilly Rennie was 8-4 and 8-6 in the third singles slot. Nobley Walker won 8-1 and 8-2 at fourth singles and Grace Lewis won 8-0 in both her matches in the fifth slot.
Kaylee Pratt brought in Monadnock’s lone singles win the in the first sixth slot match, winning 8-4. Riley Goddard came back to win the second match, 8-6.
Lenina Ayala and Patricia Ryan picked up an 8-5 win at second doubles for Monadnock. Winiecki and Williams were 8-0 winners in the first doubles match for the Orioles, with Walker and Lewis winning the third doubles match, 8-1.
