Keene State baseball swept in spring break opener in S.C.
The Keene State baseball team dropped its first two games in competition at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Sunday, falling 5-4 in eight innings and 2-0 in a doubleheader against Framingham State.
The Owls (1-3) led 4-0 into the seventh of the first tilt before letting the lead slip away and losing in extras. Keene State scored in the second when Evan Coli doubled and was knocked home by a Junior Santos single. The Owls tacked on three in the fifth thanks to a two-run double by Jonathan Chatfield. He would later score on a passed ball.
Phil Nichols went 5 1/3 innings for the Owls, striking out three and allowing four hits on one walk and no runs scored. Framingham scored four in the seventh and won it in the eighth with a walk off single to right field.
The Owls were one-hit in the afternoon contest.
Brendan Muhs tossed five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one walk, three hit batsmen and three strikeouts. Dean Ruzich threw two innings of scoreless relief for the Owls, striking out three.
FPU baseball splits four-game weekend set with Jefferson Univ.
After taking the first two games on Saturday 7-2 and 6-3, the Franklin Pierce baseball team dropped both contests on Sunday, losing 6-0 and 4-3 to Thomas Jefferson University to split the weekend four-game set in Philadelphia, Pa.
Junior right-hander Kyle Roche turned in collected his third win of the season through six innings pitched in Saturday’s opener, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Sean Foody earned the win in the afternoon, tossing 3 2/3 innings in relief allowing no runs on just two hits with two walks with two strikeouts.
Right fielder Joe Pesce went 7-for-15 at the plate over the series with a home run, a double and five RBI for the Ravens (9-4).
Franklin Pierce softball makes it five wins in a row on Florida trip
The Franklin Pierce softball team continued its winning ways down south, picking up its fifth-straight win in Leesburg, Fla. with two wins on Saturday.
Sabrina Gonzalez hurled four innings of scoreless relief allowing just one hit and three walks with three strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Nyack. The Ravens (10-5) rallied from down 2-1. Haley Bigwood made it 4-2 with an RBI triple in the seventh, and was knocked home on a ground out by Melissa Konopinski.
In the afternoon, the Ravens picked up a 6-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bella Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Savannah Arreguin hurled five innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with a strikeout and a walk to earn the win. Gonzalez recorded the save, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings.
— Sentinel Staff
