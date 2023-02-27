HIGH SCHOOLS
Keene High girls hockey closes out regular season with overtime win
The Keene High girls' hockey team closed out a successful regular season in dramatic fashion — fighting to a 4-3 overtime win over Bedford on the road Saturday.
The Blackbirds finish the season 10-8 and await seeding for the state tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Olive Thatcher potted her second goal of the game three minutes into the extra period to lift the Birds.
Mauren Ladzinski and Sephra Parrelli also scored for Keene. Sidney Hauser got the win in net.
Keene High boys' hockey suffers narrow defeat in regular-season finale
The Keene High boys' hockey team outshot Bedford, but couldn't convert it on the scoreboard, falling 2-1 on Saturday at Keene ICE.
The Blackbirds finish the season 9-9 and await seeding in the NHIAA Division I tournament which begins on Wednesday.
Keene was raising funds and awareness in support of "Team Regan" and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during Saturday's home-finale. The KHS girls' hockey team also used its final home game to raise funds. All together, the program's raised more than $1,500 according to the Keene High girls' hockey team's Instagram account.
COLLEGES
Both Franklin Pierce basketball team's knocked out in conference quarterfinals
The Franklin Pierce men's basketball gave No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire a run for its money in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Hooksett.
The Ravens, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, trailed by just two points within the final four minutes, before ultimately getting edged out 58-51. The lead changed eight times in a back-and-forth first half that saw the Penman take a 28-22 lead into the break.
Franklin Pierce never could draw even in the second, but Brandon Kolek's bucket with 3:58 remaining closed the gap to 52-50. Kolek finished with 11 points.
Sean Trumper had a team-high 14 points while Mohamed Traore poured in 13 points behind three makes from the beyond the arc. Matt Becht had a game-high 21 points for the Penmen.
———
After pulling off a first-round upset over New Haven, the Franklin Pierce women's basketball team had its season come to a close with a 70-54 quarterfinal loss to Bentley in the Northeast-10 Conference tournament Saturday in Waltham, Mass.
The Ravens led 29-28 at halftime before Bentley turned on the jets in the third, outscoring FPU 25-14 to lead 53-43.
Colette Mulderig had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Ravens, while Anna Badosa Soler poured in 18 points. Maggie Whitmore had 23 points for Bentley.
Franklin Pierce women's hockey advances to conference semifinals
The Franklin Pierce women's hockey team erased a best-of-three series deficit to win 4-0 over Sacred Heart in the New England Women's Hockey Alliance tournament quarterfinals on Sunday in Winchendon.
The Ravens dropped the first game of the series on Friday, 2-1 before keeping their season alive with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday to force a decisive third game.
Lindsey Dumond scored twice the decider, potting both goals in the second period. Mikayla Kelley put the Ravens on the board at 18:30 of the first period. Ava Kison scored in the final seconds to make it 4-0.
Bethany Ross had two assists. Jill Hertl stopped all 29 shots she faced to earn her 15th win on the campaign.
Franklin Pierce will travel to face LIU in the conference semifinals on Wednesday.
