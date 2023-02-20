Keene High bowlers bow out in quarterfinals of state tournament
After receiving a first-round bye as the top seed in the Division I state tournament, the Keene High bowling team couldn’t quite turn it on in their quarterfinal matchup against Spaulding, losing three games to two.
“There is a certain randomness to bakers tournaments,” said coach Aaron Moody. “Keene tends to bring out the best in our opponents.”
The Blackbirds has 11 bowlers competing in the state individual state championships on Saturday in Manchester. Keene has three bowlers — Lucas Hermans, Caz Couble and Parker Laclair — ranked inside the top ten in individual averages this season.
Keene High boys’ hockey picks up crucial late-season win over Hanover
The Keene High hockey team swept its season series against Hanover, picking up a very important 5-3 road win on Saturday.
The Blackbirds sit in the middle of a logjam in the Division I standings heading into the final week of the regular season. Keene (9-7) sits sixth in the standings with two games remaining — both against teams above them in the standings, including undefeated Concord.
Keene ha five different scorers find the back of the net on Saturday. Noah Parrelli and Leo Ballaro each scored and had an assist. Joel Beard, Colin French and Evan Ahnert all also found the twine. Chase Hill had four assists.
Liam Jarvis got the win with 22 saves in net.
The Birds travel to face Concord on Tuesday, and close out their regular at home on Saturday against Bedford at 3:30 p.m.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.