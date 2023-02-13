Monadnock girls’ hoops closes regular season with road win
Monadnock girls basketball team finished up the regular season with a 45-34 road win at Hillsboro-Deering on Sunday.
The Huskies (9-9) took a 22-18 lead into halftime and continued their defensive effort in the third quarter holding Hillsboro to just five points before pulling away in the fourth.
Breanne Lawrence led the scoring with 13 points, adding seven rebounds. Shaylee Branon chipped in with 12 and Bailee Soucia added nine.
The Huskies close the season winning five of their last seven games and will open the playoffs on the road on Wednesday.
Keene High Nordic Ski teams compete at NH Coaches Series
The Keene High Nordic Ski teams competed in the second NH Coaches Series race on Saturday at White Mountain Regional High School.
Both teams put in strong performances over the 5K skate course, with the girls team placing fourth and the boys team placing seventh.
Scoring for the tightly-grouped girls were Ella Hoy (24th), Alexis Hills (27th), Reagan Hoy (29th) and Lily Hansen (32nd). The boys were led by Sully Sturtz in 13th, followed by John Walton (49th), Kari Trotter (58th) and Cormac Hill (62nd).
The team hosts the Keene Freestyle Relays at Proctor Academy on Thursday.
Keene High bowlers close out regular season
The Keene High bowling team had its final tune up before state competition next week, grabbing second place against four other teams on Saturday in Claremont.
The Blackbirds, which clinched first place in the Division I standings, grabbed the top-seed in Saturday’s competition. They knocked down 1886 pins heading into the Bakers round. The Birds took two straight-set victories over Goffstown in the semifinals before running into a hot Stevens team in the finals, losing in two sets.
Keene High boys’ hockey back in win column
The Keene High boys’ ice hockey team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over Nashua North-Souhegan on Saturday.
The Birds (7-7) exploded for four goals in the final period to march to the victory. Leo Ballaro had two goals and one assist while Casey Mooers potted and a goal and an assist. Joel Bear and Cam Quall were credited with two assists each. Liam Jarvis got the win in net.
Keene travels to face Pinkerton on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
