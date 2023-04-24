High Schools
Hinsdale baseball splits doubleheader
Aidan Davis dazzled in the opener, but the Hinsdale baseball team was unable to cap a doubleheader sweep against Pittsfield on Saturday in Hinsdale.
Davis allowed only one run on two hits as the Pacers took the first game 7-1. He struck out 15 batters in earning the win. Davis also knocked three base hits. Josh Southwick had two hits and drove in three runs. Connor Dixon also had three RBI
Hinsdale dropped the second game 11-1. Brayden Eastman and Grady Jutras had hits for the Pacers (3-3).
Hinsdale hosts Newport on Wednesday.
ConVal track competes at Sanborn Invitational
The ConVal boys and girls track and field teams participated in the Sanborn Invitational in Kingston on Saturday. The girls finished in a tie for 10th place of 21 teams competing, with 20 points. The boys finished 18th of 22 teams competing, with 7 points.
Junior Tasha MacNeil factored into all 20 of the girls team’s points. She placed second in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet and also finished second in the 100-meter dash in 13.29 seconds. MacNeil, along with senior Sophie Hatmaker, junior Aida Davis and sophomore Eliza Bull, finished the 4x100-meter relay in 55.88 seconds, good for fourth place.
For the boys, sophomore Kendrick Edwards was fourth in the long jump, with a distance of 19 feet, 2.5 inches. Sophomore William Simard placed fifth in the 1600-meter run in 4:42.9. The 4x100-meter relay team of Edwards, juniors Anthony Cadwallader and Jack Harris, and sophomore Elliot Featherstone finish sixth in 47.13 seconds.
Keene High boys track takes multiple top places in Nashua
Chris Stevens and Sully Sturtz both brought home wins as the Keene High boys track team competed at the Nashua North Invitational on Saturday.
Stevens was tops in the 100 meter, finishing in 11.32 seconds, edging Salem's Samuel Jones by .02 seconds. He was second in the 200, crossing the line in 22.99 just .16 off Jones.
Sturtz won the boys' mile, pacing a 4:38.04. The freshman also was second in the two mile, finishing in 10:04.15. Gavin Morton was 11 in the mile at 5:00.30 while Daniel McIntyre was 12th in the two mile at 10:57.92.
Erik Nolan was fourth in the boys' 400, finishing in 53.15 seconds.
James Crisman was sixth in the 300 hurdles (46.14) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (19.11).
Keene High girls track competes in Nashua
The Keene girls track team competed at the Nashua North Invitational on Saturday against 20 teams from the Granite State and Massachusetts. Many athletes posted their best performances of the season, according to girls head coach Bill Derry.
Lucy Houston, Corinne Kinson, Lily Hansen, and Bri Hodgman ran the 4 x 400 relay, placing sixth in four minutes, 29.28 seconds.
Beckley Wooster posted a 6:13.42 in the mile with Cate Kamphuis close behind at 6:15.34. Maddie Carlson posted her personal best in the 800 meters at 2:46.73 for ninth place. Kinson was sixth with a 2:45.89
Troia Milotte was sixth in the discus at 85 feet, 11 inches and 10th in the shot put at 27 feet, 7.5 inches. Zoe Jane Roberts was 11th in the shot put at 27 feet, 7.25 inches.
