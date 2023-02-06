Hinsdale hoops teams split vs. Newport
The Hinsdale boys’ basketball team continued its surge on Saturday, earning its eighth win in a row with a 56-50 victory over Newport in Hinsdale.
Newport battled back from a 10-point first quarter deficit to trail the Pacers 27-22 at halftime. The Pacers held a four-point lead with just two minutes remaining in regulation. A 5-for-8 effort on the free throw line down the stretch helped solidify the win for Hinsdale (9-4).
Brayden Eastman had a season-high 26 points and Noah Pangelinan chipped in with 13 points while Aiden Davis contributed nine points. The boys host Mascenic tonight at 7 p.m.
The Hinsdale girls saw a stout defensive performance from Division III Newport hold them to a 42-20 loss on Saturday in Newport.
Addy Nardolillo led the Pacers (9-3) with 11 points. Aleah Owen had four points.
The girls travel to face Mascenic tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Keene bowlers roll second in Raymond
The Keene High bowling team grabbed a second-place finish on Saturday in Raymond to move back into the state’s top spot in the season standings with one match remaining before the team championships on Feb. 18.
The Blackbirds posted their highest individual rounds of the season, putting down 2004 pins. Donovan Kray put up a team-high 240.
In the team round, Keene swept Goffstown with two 200-plus scores before losing to Raymond in three games in the finals. Raymond posted a 209 in the final game to earn the win.
The Blackbirds will roll one more time in the regular season, Saturday in Claremont.
Keene High wrestling drops four at Mount Anthony Union duals in Vt.
The Keene High wrestling team dropped all four of its dual matches against stout out-of-state competition on Saturday, losing to Northfield-Mount Hermon (Mass.), Mount Anthony Union (Vt.), Bishop Hendrickson (R.I.) and Cumberland (R.I.) in Bennington, Vt.
Senior Jason Canavan won three of his matches at 285 pounds, while junior Silas Runez also went 3-1 at 138 pounds.
Keene High gymnastics grab second in regular season finale in Salem
The Keene High gymnastics team clinched second place behind Salem on Friday night with a team score of 119.2, topping Plymouth in their final meet before next weekend’s state tournament. The Blackbirds end their regular season with a 6-5 record.
Sophomore, Sofia Accorsi, placed second in the all-around competition with a score of 32.7. Accorsi also excelled in the individual event competitions, tying for second place on floor exercise (8.2), and taking second on uneven bars (8.4), and tying for first on balance beam (8.3). Mary Ells placed second on beam with a 7.8.
Freshman, Erin French took fourth place in the all-around competition with a 30.1 and tied for third place on floor with an 8.1.
Keene will return to Salem on Sunday, ranked 6th in the state for the NHIAA State Championship.
Both Franklin Pierce basketball teams downed by Le Moyne on road
The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team could not climb all the way back from a second-half, double digit deficit, losing 84-81 to Le Moyne on Saturday in DeWitt, N.Y.
The Ravens (14-8, 9-6 NE10) went on a 15-3 in the game’s final five minutes to trail by just one point in the final minute, but could never get things square.
Brandon Kolek led the way with 23 points for Franklin Pierce. Sean Trumper had 15.
The FPU women also fell to Le Moyne on Saturday, losing 72-44. Ines Gimenez-Monserrat led the Ravens (7-15, 3-12 NE10) with 14 points.
Franklin Pierce women’s hockey sweeps Sacred Heart at home
The Franklin Pierce women’s hockey team pushed its unbeaten streak to six games with a pair of wins against Sacred Heart over the weekend at Ritchie Arena in Winchendon, Mass.
A three-goal first period was all the Ravens (13-12-3, 10-7-3 NEWHA) needed to pick up a 3-1 win on Friday night. Mikayla Kelley scored twice while Stephanie Caban picked up two assists. Jill Hertl made 32 saves in net to earn the win.
On Saturday, a five-goal offensive outburst in the second period led to a 7-1 victory to move the Ravens into sole possession of fourth place in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance standings. Kelley and Cassidy Jones each scored twice. Jones also registered an assist. Avery Farrell, Cailey McLaughlin and Ava Kison each notched two assists. Hertl made 31 saves.
The Ravens next travel to take on Post University on Friday in Shelton, Conn.
Keene State club hockey team rallies in third period to take down UNH
The Keene State men’s club hockey team rallied to score three goals in the third period to win 5-3 over UNH on Saturday in Exeter, overcoming a 3-2 third-period deficit.
Ryan Tobeler gave the Owls a 4-3 lead eight minutes into the third with a power play goal. Doug Newton provided the insurance to make it 5-3.
The Owls next host Liberty on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Keene ICE.
– Sentinel Staff
