Fall Mtn. girls soccer shuts out Manchester West
MANCHESTER — The Fall Mountain girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-0 victory at Manchester West in Manchester Thursday.
Selah Fredrick scored two goals and Mariella Tsitsonis chipped in with a goal and two assists as the Wildcats moved to 1-3 on the season.
An injury-riddled Fall Mountain side also received goals from Charlotte Reilly, Clara Stewart and Aubrey Thomas. Kendal Cote picked up her first varsity shutout with three saves.
Fall Mountain returns to action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a home game against Mascoma.
Keene High golf team improves record to 9-1
The Keene High School golf team improved to 9-1 with a 3-0 day at Bretwood Golf Course Thursday afternoon in Keene.
Keene (187 points) slightly beat Bedford (190) and also defeated Bishop Guertin (217).
Orion Murphy earned medalist, shooting a 34.
Burbank highlights ConVal golf team’s outing
LACONIA — Wyatt Burbank earned his third Medalist of the young season, shooting a 38 for 25 points as the ConVal golf team beat Stevens, Sanborn and Laconia in Laconia Thursday.
ConVal finished with 68 team points. Stevens had 54, Sanborn scored 40 and Laconia scored 20.
Kermit Pope shot a 42, good for 21 team points and his personal best score. He had the second-highest individual course, right behind Burbank.
Conant golf impresses at quad-meet with Fall Mtn.
FARMINGTON — The Conant and Fall Mountain golf teams competed against Farmington and Inter-Lakes Thursday afternoon at Farmington Country Club.
Conant won with 78 points, Fall Mountain finished second with 52 points, Farmington placed third with 43 points and Inter-Lakes placed fourth with 23 points.
Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier won medalist with 24 points, just ahead of Conant’s Brayden Dion who had 23 points. Conant’s Marcus Somero finished third individually with 20 points.
Chase Derosier scored 18 points for Conant while Jordan Ketola and Montana Niemola each scored 17 points.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Concord 4, Keene 3
Boys soccer: Fall Mountain 6, Manchester West 1
Girls soccer: Pelham 2, ConVal 1
Girls soccer: Hinsdale 2, Mount Royal 1
Field Hockey: ConVal 3, Milford 2
— Sentinel Staff
