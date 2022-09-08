ConVal boys soccer gets back in the win column
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team overcame a sluggish first half to stay undefeated with a 3-0 win over Pelham Wednesday in Peterborough.
All three goals came in the second half.
Sophomore Garrett Rousseau scored the first two and senior Ethan Kinney scored the third one.
ConVal (2-1) hosts Oyster River Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene field hockey loses close battle to Dover
DOVER — The Keene field hockey team had an opportunity to tie the game late, but lost to Dover, 2-1, Wednesday in Dover.
Keene had a corner opportunity with no time left, but just couldn’t finish.
Sofia Miller scored the lone goal with an assist from Kaylyn Trubiano. Katie Harrington and Alex Contaldi anchored the defense.
Trinity Williamson had 12 saves in net.
Keene (2-2) next visits Windham Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal golf picks up a win in tri-match
FRANCESTOWN — The ConVal golf team went 1-1 against Pelham and Bishop Brady Wednesday at Crotched Mountain Golf Club in Francestown.
Wyatt Burbank led the team with 19 points — the second-highest individual performance, behind Pelham’s Nick Carbone.
“It was a tough round, but we picked up a win, as Pelham scored well,” said ConVal coach Mike Young in an email.
ConVal (3-3) heads to Laconia Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
KSC field hockey rallies to beat Colby-Sawyer
NEW LONDON — Maggie Cahoon and Molly Murray both scored in unique ways in the final 20 minutes, the latter on a penalty stroke, as the Keene State College field hockey team broke a hex in one-goal games by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Colby-Sawyer College in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon at Sally Shaw Veitch Track and Field in New London.
Colby Sawyer’s early tally came after the Owls turned the ball over in their half of the field, with Aleah Murph intercepting a pass and feeding Calie Sorenson with plenty of time and space inside the circle to the right of KSC goalkeeper Clara Gorman.
Gorman made three stops to pick up her first career victory in the Owls’ cage, while Colby Sawyer’s Lauren Wilkinson saved seven.
Keene State and Colby-Sawyer both stand at 1-1.
The Owls will next be in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Amherst College at 6:30 p.m.
KSC volleyball’s delayed season begins with win
Molly Wetherbee recorded a team-high eight kills and was one of 12 different Owls to record a spike on the night as the Keene State College women’s volleyball team cruised past Anna Maria College in their delayed season opener, winning by set scores of 25-9, 25-10, and 25-22 Wednesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Keene State hit .247 in the match and had a 55-38 advantage in digs. Anna Maria remained underwater, finishing with a minus .093 hitting percentage.
Kacie Blanchet racked up 32 assists, eight digs, and two kills for the Owls, while Veronica Kroha had six spikes and Reagan Fleming had 19 digs.
Jana Hunt and Sarah Burt each had six kills to pace Anna Maria.
Keene State now stands at 1-0, while Anna Maria struggles at 0-4.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: Monadnock 2, Conant 0
Field hockey: Conant 2, Stevens 0
Volleyball: Windham 3, Keene 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.