HANOVER — The Keene boys soccer team’s comeback came up just short against the reigning Division I runners up in a 3-2 loss to Hanover Tuesday afternoon.
Hanover pulled out to a 3-0 lead by the 48th minute, but the Blackbirds climbed back into the game with goals from Matt Branand in the 53rd minute and Alex Nicolas in the 73rd minute.
The Blackbirds kept the pressure on and created a scoring chance in the 77th minute — an opportunity to tie the game with just three minutes to play — as sophomore Blake Shollenberger, junior Trevor Voisine and Nicolas worked down the field and got a shot on net.
A diving stop from Hanover keeper Ty Nolan preserved the lead and the Crimson Tide held on for the one-goal victory.
“Keene showed they are ready to play with the big boys of Division I,” said head coach Dan Robel in an email.
The Blackbirds (0-3) will host Concord (2-0) at Scripture Field Thursday with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.
Keene girls cross country wins tri-meet
WINDHAM — The Keene girls cross country team placed nine runners in the top ten during Tuesday’s tri-meet in Windham.
The Blackbirds won the meet with 17 points. Windham was second at 47 points and Manchester Central was third with no score.
Keene was led by senior Reagan Hoy, who won by 50 seconds. Placing second and third were freshmen Aly Farris and Lily Runez.
Finishing next for Keene were Ella Hoy (fifth overall) and Lily Hansen (sixth).
Also placing in the top 10 were Corinne Kinson (seventh), Gillian Frinks (eighth), Kelly Ranta (ninth) and Beckley Wooster (10th).
Keene competes next at the Souhegan Relays on Saturday.
College Sports
FPU men’s soccer team stifles Bridgeport
RINDGE — It was a team effort all around Tuesday by the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team as they took care of business against the Bridgeport Purple Knights, 3-0, on a rainy night at Sodexo Field.
With the win, Franklin Pierce remains undefeated in the 2022 season, moving to 5-0-0 on the season, with shutouts in four of their first five contests.
With the loss, Bridgeport falls to 1-2-1, losing back-to-back games against Northeast-10 Conference opponents.
Franklin Pierce has completed their out-of-conference schedule for the season and will return to conference competition as they face Bentley University on the road in Waltham, Mass., for a noon kickoff on Saturday.
