Avery leads Keene to victory over Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN — Junior Wyatt Avery ran for 240 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team to a 40-19 win over Goffstown Saturday in Goffstown.
Junior Seamus Howard ran for 155 yards and junior quarterback Aiden Tarr scrambled for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
“Just a solid ground attack, and physically out-muscled them all day,” said assistant coach Zach Joyal in a text. “Just a great game, but we certainly can tighten up and get better. It’s always good to win the first game!”
Keene (1-0) next hosts Concord on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal girls cross country places third in Hollis
HOLLIS — Behind senior Makenna Proctor, the ConVal girls cross country team placed third in Saturday’s meet in Hollis.
Proctor ran the race in 26:28. She was followed by freshmen Whitney Adiar (30:00), Sara Mackie (32:32), Sarah Brace (35:54) and Brielle Proctor (39:07) to round out the top five.
The boys team was led by sophomore William Simard (18:42) who finished 12th overall in his first high school cross country race. Nathan Klonel (20:46), Nathaniel Mao (22:52), Mason Deschenes (23:04) and Jake Alonso (24:58) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.
College Sports
Keene State men’s soccer falls to Clarkson
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Despite a competitive outing, the Keene State College men’s soccer team was defeated by Clarkson University 1-0 Saturday at Hantz Field as part of the Cardinal Classic.
Sophomore goalkeeper Regan Racicot made two saves in goal for Keene State.
The lone goal of the match came from Clarkson junior midfielder Simon Falck off a penalty kick. Falck drew a penalty just over two minutes into the second half, then kicked the ball past Racicot at 47:36 for what would prove to be the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights (2-0).
Keene State (0-2) continues its season on the road when it travels to face off against Western New England University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
KSC women fall to Western New England
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s soccer team lost to Western New England University 3-0 Saturday at Suprenant Field.
The Owls (0-1-1) were led by senior midfield Kayleigh Marshall, who had two shots on goal during the match. Juniors Kendall Healey and Elizabeth Kopicko added a shot on goal for KSC. Meanwhile, Keene State freshman goalkeeper Sonia Moritz made eight saves in her collegiate debut.
Keene State finishes its three-game road trip Wednesday at Regis College in Weston, Mass. The match starts at 7 p.m.
KSC field hockey drops season opener
First year goalkeeper Clara Gorman made nine saves and senior defender Hailey Patridge tied the game late in the third quarter, but Springfield College scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 58 seconds into the fourth quarter as they beat the Keene State College field hockey team 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex in the season opener for both teams.
Gorman (0-1) stopped nine of 11 shots in her collegiate debut.
KSC begins a stretch of three consecutive road games Wednesday when they visit Colby-Sawyer College (1-0) for a 4 p.m. start.
FPU football on short end of defensive battle
RINDGE — There was not much in it at the season opener on Saturday afternoon at Sodexo Field. The Franklin Pierce University football team and Edinboro traded second-quarter touchdowns, but those were the only trips to the end zone on the day. A 26-yard, third-quarter field goal from sophomore Reed Martin stood as the difference, as Edinboro squeaked out a 10-7 victory in a non-conference game dominated by defense.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce opens the season at 0-1, while Edinboro moves to 1-0.
For Franklin Pierce, junior Kevaris Thomas finished 10-for-20 through the air for 90 yards and a touchdown, and added 60 more yards on the ground on 12 carries, including the longest rush of the game (25 yards). Graduate student EJ Burgess was the team’s leading rusher, with 74 yards on 24 carries, while junior Christian Simon snagged three passes for 55 yards, including the touchdown.
Sophomore Harrison Barjolo, junior Tyvarius Daniels and sophomore Trey Sejour all finished with eight tackles each, while Daniels added an interception and a pass breakup.
The Ravens are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 10, when they travel to Carson-Newman, for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Burke-Tarr Stadium in Jefferson City, Tenn.
FPU men’s soccer blanks Post University
RINDGE — Senior forward Younnes Addar provided the offense with a pair of goals for Franklin Pierce men’s soccer, as the Ravens silenced Post University 2-0 on Saturday evening at Sodexo Field.
Franklin Pierce remains perfect to start the year, moving to 4-0-0 on the season following the victory, with shut outs in three of their first four contests. With the loss, Post slips to 1-2-0 on the season.
Franklin Pierce concludes their current homestand on Tuesday as the Ravens welcome the University of Bridgeport to Sodexo Field for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.