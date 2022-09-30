Conant girls soccer falls to Hopkinton
JAFFREY — The Conant girls soccer team lost to Hopkinton, 4-2, Thursday in Jaffrey.
Freshman Riley Vitello and junior Irelynd AuCoin scored Conant's two goals, both assisted by senior Jordan Morace.
Both of Conant's goals came in the final 20 minutes of the second half.
"I'm very happy with our girls and how they fought today," said Conant head coach Devon Spirka. "They did not put their heads down and they competed. We made some adjustments at halftime and they went out and executed with those adjustments."
Senior Iris Hill made 10 saves in goal.
"She had some clutch saves and made plays when we needed her to," Spirka said.
Conant (3-5) hosts Campbell Saturday at 1 p.m.
ConVal volleyball downs Laconia
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team beat Laconia, 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24), Thursday in Peterborough for its fourth consecutive victory, including three victories in the last three days.
The Cougars and Sachums battled in the first two sets, with ConVal coming out on top in both, before Laconia took the third set. Another back-and-forth set in the fourth saw the teams go to extra points with ConVal coming out on top to win the match.
Emma Rodenhiser led the Cougars with a season-high 13 kills, three aces, 16 digs and five blocks. Aria Laurent added seven aces, eight assists and four digs, while Kendall Sullivan had three kills, 13 assists and four digs.
Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had five kills and Libero Samantha Henderson set a new school record with 29 digs in a single game. She also had six aces and 30 successful serve receives.
ConVal (6-2) hosts Hanover Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Cormier has career day for Fall Mountain golf
WALPOLE — Senior Mitchell Cormier eagled the final hole of his regular season high school career to put a stamp on a career-best 33 (-3) at Hooper Golf Course Thursday.
He scored 30 team points to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 day in the regular season finale. He earned Medalist honors.
Carmine Sweeney scored 16 team points, Drew Buswell scored 14 and Owen Tetu scored 12.
Fall Mountain finished with 72 points, Littleton scored 54 points, Sunapee scored 40 points and Newport scored 16.
Fall Mountain (21-6) qualified for the team championship at Mt. Washington on Oct. 11.
Monadnock golf goes 2-1
MOULTONBOROUGH — Gabe Hill earned Medalist with 25 team points to lead the Monadnock golf team to a 2-1 day in Moultonborough Thursday.
The Huskies finished with 59 points. White Mountains won the day with 68 points. Farmington finished with 36 points and Moultonborough scored 20 points.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Bedford 2, Keene 1
Boys soccer: Derryfield 1, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: ConVal 2, Keene 1
Volleyball: Plymouth 3, Fall Mountain 0
