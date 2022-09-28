Hopkinton too much for Fall Mountain girls soccer team
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain girls soccer team hung around for a while against four-time defending Division III champions Hopkinton, but ultimately went down to a 4-0 defeat Tuesday in Langdon.
The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the first half, but afterward created several good opportunities to get on the scoreboard. They failed to find the back of the net despite a strong second-half display. Two late goals by the visitors sealed the victory.
Fall Mountain's backline stood tall for much of the match, led by the stalwart defensive duo of Clara Stewart and Skyelar Blanchard. Goalkeeper Kendal Cote made four saves.
The Wildcats drop to 4-5 on the season and next face Newport on the road Friday at 4.
ConVal volleyball sweeps Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — The ConVal volleyball team traveled to Plymouth Tuesday and came home with a 3-0 victory (25-20, 25-22, 25-11).
The first two sets were back and forth with the Cougars coming out on top, then ConVal came out firing in the third set to wrap up the victory.
Emma Rodenhiser — a nominee for Sentinel Player of the Week — led the way for the Cougars with eight kills, two aces and six digs.
Kendall Sullivan had two kills, two aces, 11 assists and eight digs while Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy added six kills, five blocks and an ace.
Aria Laurent had nine assists and four aces and Makaela Drummond had three aces. Libero Samantha Henderson had 14 digs on the night.
ConVal (4-2) hosts Division III Hillboro-Deering (2-6) Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Keene 1, Goffstown 1
Boys soccer: Conant 3, Hopkinton 2
Boys soccer: Bishop Brady 4, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Campbell 2, Monadnock 1
Girls soccer: Milford 3, ConVal 1
Girls soccer: Bishop Brady 6, Conant 1
Field hockey: Lebanon 3, ConVal 2
Volleyball: Manchester West 3, Fall Mountain 0
College Sports
Keene State men’s soccer cruises past MCLA
The Keene State College men's soccer team scored a season-high five goals en route to defeating Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 5-0 Tuesday night at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
The Owls also set season-high marks in shots (21), shots on goal (11) and corner kicks (9).
The Owls make a quick return to the pitch on Wednesday when they travel to take on Plymouth State University in a Little East Conference matchup at 3:30 p.m.
Three-goal second half sinks No. 25 Franklin Pierce women’s soccer at Le Moyne
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With a freshly-minted national ranking in hand, things got a little leaky for the No. 25 Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team on Tuesday afternoon, in the rain at Ted Grant Field. The Ravens struck first, in the 20th minute, courtesy of sophomore Delaney Farinha, but then conceded three times in the second half, as home-standing Le Moyne posted a 3-1 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference affair.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 6-2-1 (3-2-0 NE10). Le Moyne improves to 3-4-2 (1-4-1 NE10).
Franklin Pierce returns home to Sodexo Field on Friday when they take on Bentley University in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Balanced attack provides early scoring as KSC field hockey downs Panthers
Senior midfielder Maggie Cahoon scored a goal, assisted on one, and also saw her younger sister Emma Cahoon tally another as the Keene State College field hockey team used a strong start to a never-in-much-doubt 4-1 Little East Conference victory over Plymouth State University Tuesday night at Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State concludes a stretch with four of five games at home Thursday night when they welcome Smith College (3-5, 1-1 NEWMAC) for a non-conference game that begins at 6:30 p.m.
FPU volleyball shoulders setback to Bentley University
WALTHAM, Mass. — Franklin Pierce dropped a Northeast-10 Conference road volleyball match on Tuesday evening, falling in straight sets to Bentley University by a score of 3-0 at the Charles A. Dana Center.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20 as the Ravens dipped to 5-7 on the season following the loss, with the Falcons improving to 12-4 on their respective calendar.
Volleyball remains on the road on Saturday as they travel to Stonehill College for another Northeast-10 matchup at 2 p.m.
Franklin Pierce field hockey clipped by Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — The tempo was high at Sodexo Field on Tuesday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team and Saint Michael’s combined for 30 shot attempts, including 21 shots on goal. Unfortunately for the Ravens, the home team wound up on the short side of things and suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Northeast-10 Conference contest. A 51st-minute goal from junior Bridgie Loughlin stood as the winner for visiting Saint Michael’s.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-6 (0-2 NE10), while Saint Michael’s improves to 1-5 (1-1 NE10).
The Ravens hit the road on Saturday for a trip to NE10 foe New Haven. Game time is set for 1 p.m. in West Haven, Conn.
