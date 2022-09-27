Blackbirds field hockey shows out against Memorial
MANCHESTER — The Keene field hockey team beat Memorial, 7-0, Monday in Manchester.
Tessa Pearson and Kaylyn Trubiano each scored twice. Sofia Miller, Lindsay Marshall and Harper Zalaski scored as well.
Zalaski scored her first varsity goal.
Trubiano and Megan Goodwin each had two assists. Pearson, Cece Walier, Paige Davis and Katie Harrington had assists as well.
Keene (5-5) has won three of its last four games and hosts Nashua North (0-9) Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for its first home game since Sept. 14.
Fall Mountain golf moves to 18-6 after undefeated day
WALPOLE — The Fall Mountain golf team scored 70 teams points to go 3-0 against Campbell (67), Sunapee (48) and Monadnock (45) Monday at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Mitchell Cormier — a nominee for Sentinel Player of the Week — led the field with 27 team points. Teammate Carmine Sweeney had the second-highest individual score with 20 team points.
Matt Warner led the Huskies with 15 points and Gabe Hill scored 14.
ConVal golf loses to two top teams in D-III
MANCHESTER — The ConVal golf team faced off against two top teams in Division III and came away with two losses, Monday at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester.
Derryfield scored 73 points, Souhegan scored 72 points and ConVal scored 40.
Wyatt Burbank led the Cougars with 18 team points and Kiernan King scored 10.
Derryfield's Calvin Reilly earned Medalist with 22 points.
ConVal plays in Laconia Wednesday.
Keene unified soccer beats North
NASHUA — The Keene unified soccer team beat Nashua North, 6-1, Monday in Nashua.
Jack Elkan scored three goals for the Blackbirds to lead the offense.
Keene (2-0) hosts Exeter (1-0) next Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Volleyball: Bedford 3, Keene 0
Field hockey: Stevens 4, Monadnock 0
Field hockey: Conant 4, Hopkinton 0
Volleyball: Newfound 3, Conant 0
