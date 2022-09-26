SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls soccer team shut out Newport, 9-0, Saturday afternoon in Swanzey.
Sophomore Cainen Avery scored four goals and classmate Amanda Roy scored three. Senior Julia Hoden and freshman Saige Pelky also scored.
Sophomore Bailee Soucia pitched the shutout between the pipes.
Monadnock (3-3-1) hosts Campbell Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls cross country finishes fourth at Manchester Invitational
MANCHESTER — The Keene girls cross country team placed fourth out of 27 teams in the big school division during Saturday's Manchester Invitational at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
The Blackbirds were led by Reagan Hoy (17th, 20:29), Aly Farris (22nd, 20:40)and Lily Runez (24th, 20:44), all of whom medaled by placing in the top 25. Also scoring for Keene were Ella Hoy (44th, 21:43) and Corinne Kinson (73rd, 22:45).
Champlain Valley (VT) won the race. Phillips Exeter, Bedford and Keene placed second through fourth, respectively.
Monadnock girls finished 12th in the small school division, led by Summer Bentley (18th, 20:51), Alyssa Hall (31st, 21:20), Sadie Gibson (32nd, 21:22), Anna Bentley (56th, 22:34) and Abigail Daugherty (130th, 25:40).
Conant girls finished just ahead of the Huskies, in 11th place. Kylie Aho (26th, 21:12) led the Orioles. Amber Gnoza (44th, 22:09), Amelia Hill (48th, 22:17), Bella Nero (52nd, 22:23) and Neve Mormando (89th, 23:37) rounded out the scoring.
The Monadnock boys did not place as a team, but had two individuals in the top 20: Peyton Joslyn (6th, 17:02) and Jace Joslyn (19th, 17:38).
The Conant boys placed 19th as a team. Nathan Alajajian (42nd, 18:52) led the way for the Orioles, followed by Austen Richard (93rd, 20:06), Ben Sawyer (98th, 20:23), Jacob Sawyer (99th, 20:24) and Jon Ciglar (106th, 20:34).
