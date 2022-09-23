The Conant golf team went 3-0 against Monadnock, Campbell and Farmington Thursday.
Conant’s Braeden Dion, Jordan Ketola and Chance Derosiers all tied for Medalist, scoring 23 points each.
The Orioles finished with 88 points. Campbell scored 74, Farmington scored 54 and Monadnock scored 50 points.
Fall Mountain golf continues hot streak
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Fall Mountain golf team moved to 15-6 on the season with a 3-0 day Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
The Wildcats scored 70 points, beating Gilford (66), Sunapee (65) and Moultonborough (28).
Mitchell Cormier once again earned Medalist with 25 points. Carmine Sweeney scored 18 points, Owen Tetu scored 14 points and Drew Buswell scored 13.
Fall Mountain is back home at Hooper Golf Club Monday.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Mascoma Valley 3, Fall Mountain 2
Field hockey: Manchester Central 2, Keene 1 (OT)
Volleyball: Trinity 3, Conant 0
College Sports
KSC volleyball falls in five-set match to Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Senior outside hitter Sydney Johnson set a new career-high with 21 kills against just two errors and added 13 digs, but the Keene State College women’s volleyball team wound up falling to Wellesley College, 3-2 (22-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-19, 18-20), in non-conference action Thursday night at Dorothy Towne Fieldhouse.
KSC (2-8) opens Little East Conference play with a road tri-match against Western Connecticut State University (2-7, 1-0 LEC) on Saturday at noon. The Owls will also take on Hunter College (4-2) at 2 p.m.
