Wyatt Burbank scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. He had the second-highest individual score, behind Lebanon’s Roy Shapard, who was Medalist with 24 points.
ConVal (9-7) travels to Derryfield Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Cormier Medals again, Fall Mountain golf finishes 1-2
NORTH HAVERHILL — The Fall Mountain golf team went 1-2 Wednesday at Blackmount Country Club, beating Littleton but losing to Hopkinton and Woodsville.
Hopkinton won with 80 points. Woodsville finished second with 74 points, Fall Mountain scored 55 points and Littleton scored 42.
Mitchell Cormier earned Medalist again, scoring 26 team points. Owen Tetu was next highest on the team with 14 points.
Fall Mountain is right back at it Thursday against Gilford, Moultonborough and Sunapee at Waukewan Golf Club in Center Harbor.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Mascenic 6, Hinsdale 0
Volleyball: Concord 3, Keene 0
College
Ravens women’s soccer upsets SNHU
RINDGE — Playing on its home field, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team posted advantages of 13-9 in shot attempts, 6-3 in shots on goal and 4-2 in corner kicks, and used a 69th-minute tally by sophomore Jasmine Perez-Acosta to upend No. 8 nationally-ranked Southern New Hampshire, 1-0, at Sodexo Field.
Sophomore Emilie Fox played the first half in the Franklin Pierce net and stopped the only shot on goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Gabby Calidonio finished with two saves to pick up the win and finish off the team’s second straight shutout.
With the win, the Ravens, who received votes in Tuesday’s national coaches’ poll for the first time this season, improve to 5-1-1 (2-1-0 NE10). Meanwhile, while SNHU suffered its first blemish of the campaign, falling to 5-1-0 (2-1-0 NE10).
