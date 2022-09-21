ConVal boys soccer beats Merrimack Valley
PENACOOK — The ConVal boys soccer team beat Merrimack Valley, 3-1, Tuesday in Penacook.
Bryson Boice, Ethan Kinney and Jake Daniels all scored for the Cougars.
Caden Peck and Daniels also recorded assists.
Boice kicked off the scoring off a corner kick from Peck before Merrimack Valley tied the game 10 minutes later. Kinney scored to give ConVal a 2-1 lead off a feed from Daniels before Daniels capped off the scoring in the second half.
Aiden McClusky, Carter Rousseau, Harry Bernier, and Austin Klonel played the full 80 minutes on defense in front of goalie Wyatt Beaulieau.
ConVal (5-2) hosts Hollis-Brookline Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain boys soccer suffers first loss
LANGDON — Despite 14 saves from goalie Aidan Parrott, the Fall Mountain boys soccer team lost to Belmont, 1-0, Tuesday in Langdon.
Aiden Bailey anchored the Wildcat defense.
Fall Mountain (4-1) travels to Mascoma Valley Thursday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls soccer shut out by Lebanon
LEBANON — The Keene girls soccer team lost to Lebanon, 3-0, Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon.
Junior goalkeeper Sidney Hauser made 16 saves.
Keene (1-6) hosts ConVal Thursday at 4 p.m.
Conant girls soccer continues strong offensive play in win over West
MANCHESTER — The Conant girls soccer team beat Manchester West, 7-1, Tuesday in Manchester. It's the team's second consecutive game with seven goals.
Junior Irelynd AuCoin, sophomore Lola Hayes and freshman Riley Vitello each scored twice. Sophomore Rhianna Aho scored the other goal for the Orioles.
AuCoin now has seven goals in the last two games and is in the running for Sentinel Player of the Week.
"The girls came out with so much energy," said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. "It was awesome to see that since we tend to be a second-half team.
"We're getting there and getting better each day," Spirka added. "And I think the girls feel that."
Conant (3-3) travels to Hillsboro-Deering Thursday at 4 p.m.
Tsitsonis free-kick wins it for Fall Mountain girls soccer
BELMONT — Mariella Tsitsonis’s late free-kick was the game-winner as the Fall Mountain girls soccer team defeated Belmont, 4-3, Tuesday in Belmont.
Aubrey Thomas scored twice for the Wildcats while Selah Fredrick added another to round out the scoring for Fall Mountain.
Tsitsonis bent the 20-yard set piece over the wall and into the top corner late on for the winning strike. Tsitsonis, Fredrick and Sophie Grillone recorded assists for the Wildcats. The play of defenders Clara Stewart and Skyelar Blanchard was a key factor in the victory.
Fall Mountain (3-4) next hosts Mascoma Friday at 4 p.m.
Keene cross country teams sweep home meet
The Keene cross country teams ran against Nashua North and Manchester Memorial Tuesday at Keene High School, with both the boys and girls teams taking first place.
The girls kicked things off, scoring just 23 points to North's 39 and Memorial's 77.
Freshmen Aly Faris (first place, 21:05) and Lily Runez (second place, 21:10) paced the pack with junior Ella Hoy finishing fifth in 21:48.
"It was really fun to watch the freshmen come in first and second," said Keene girls head coach Bill Derry. "They're running great and close together. ... They're doing really well, that's fun to watch.
"They're going to be a huge part of our team," Derry added. "They're both tremendous workers. Runners are never born, they're made, so if you have a work ethic, that's one of the most important things and they both have that. They're going to be big parts of our team."
The boys raced next, scoring 22 points and beating North (45 points) and Memorial (70 points).
Freshman Sully Sturtz continued his impressive rookie season, winning the race in 17:15, after pacing his teammates for the first two miles. Junior Ian Cardinale finished second in 17:34. Sophomore Hyrum Pinegar (fifth, 17:54), junior Silas Runez (sixth, 18:07) and junior Dan McIntyre (eighth, 18:45) rounded out the Blackbirds' scoring.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Pinkerton 4, Keene 2
Boys soccer: Hopkinton 8, Monadnock 1
Boys soccer: Conant 7, Manchester West 1
Girls soccer: Merrimack Valley 2, ConVal 1
Field hockey: Goffstown 6, ConVal 0
Field hockey: Newport 6, Conant 2
