ConVal football falls to Kearsarge
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team put up a fight, but lost to Kearsarge, 36-21, in the season opener Friday night in Peterborough.
"We were right there for three quarters," said ConVal coach Matt Harris. "We were able to grind some good runs."
Senior Gabriel Fret was the Cougars' leading rusher with 96 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Eric McGrath and freshman Sammy Davis both had success on the ground as well.
"Our offensive line did a great job today," Harris said. "Our line just kept grinding and grinding."
Sophomore Kendrick Edwards had three receptions for 46 yards.
Defensively, junior Francisco Jaimes had 12 tackles, four solo.
ConVal (0-1) visits Epping next Saturday at 2 p.m.
ConVal boys soccer suffers tough loss to defending state champs
LEBANON — The ConVal soccer team lost a nail-biter, 2-1, to Lebanon — the defending Division II state champions — in Lebanon Friday afternoon.
Ryan Close scored the Cougars' lone goal off an assist from Ethan Kinney.
Carter Rousseau had an opportunity to tie the game in the final tow minutes, but his shot bounced off the post.
"Great effort overall by the team," said ConVal coach Scott Daniels.
ConVal (1-1) hosts Pelham Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain boys soccer takes down Stevens
CLAREMONT — The Fall Mountain boys soccer team defeated their rival Stevens, 2-1, Friday night in Claremont.
The teams were scoreless at halftime, but Aidan Belden scored an early goal for the Wildcats in the second half to break the ice. Jager Klema picked up the assists on that goal.
Matthew Harttwell scored later on, off a throw-in from Ian Gould.
Aidan Parrott had six saves in net.
"Really great game for us," said head coach Justin Parrott. "Controlled the flow of the game. Really organized."
Fall Mountain (2-0) hosts Kearsarge Tuesday. The game was moved to 7 p.m. from a 6 p.m. start.
Conant girls soccer shut out by Derryfield
DERRYFIELD — The Conant girls soccer team lost to Derryfield, 5-0, Friday in Derryfield.
Derryfield's lead was only 2-0 late in the game, but they eventually extended the lead.
Coach Devon Spirka — despite being unable to coach Friday — said she feels the team is continuing to just focus on the things it can control and not "fall into the trap of worrying about all the thing OUT of our control."
Conant (1-2) visits Monadnock Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene field hockey loses back-and-forth game to Bedford
The Keene field hockey team lost, 4-3, to Bedford Friday afternoon at Scripture Field in Keene.
The teams went back and forth the entire game before Bedford scored with five minutes left to take the lead for good.
Cece Walier, Tessa Person and Katie Harrington all scored for the Blackbirds.
Kaylyn Trubiano, McKenna Nelson and Harper Zalaski picked up assists and Bella Venezia had 15 saves in net.
Keene (2-1) travels to Dover Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene volleyball starts season with five-set victory
The Keene volleyball team started its season with a five-set win over Manchester Memorial Friday night at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
Junior captain Gwynneth Norman had a big offensive presence and freshman Lucy Timmer stepped up to fill the shoes of outside hitter in her first game.
Junior libero Ivy Keating controlled the back row.
Keene (1-0) visits Windham Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
College Sports
Keene State men’s soccer battles, but falls to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Keene State College men's soccer team began its 2022 season with a 2-0 loss against Plattsburgh Friday at the school's Field House Soccer/Lacrosse Complex as part of the Cardinal Classic.
Freshman forward Nick Henao Vasquez had an impressive debut for the Owls, leading all players on the pitch with three shots on goal. Senior forward Mbambi Mbungu also recorded a shot on goal while sophomore goalkeeper Regan Racicot made two saves for the Owls.
Keene State wraps up its appearance in the Cardinal Classic on Saturday at Clarkson. The match begins at 3 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Campbell 8, Monadnock 0
Girls soccer: John Stark 3, Keene 1
Girls soccer: Lebanon 2, ConVal 0
Girls soccer: Stevens 6, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Newport 5, Hinsdale 2
Field hockey: Oyster River 2, ConVal 1
