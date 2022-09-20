PLAISTOW — The Keene field hockey team beat Timberlane, 2-0, Monday afternoon in Plaistow.
Lindsay Marshall and Tessa Pearson each scored.
Trinity Williamson had eight saves in goal.
Keene (4-4) heads to Manchester Central-West on Thursday night.
ConVal volleyball pulls out five-set winover Pelham
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls volleyball team beat Pelham in five sets, 3-2 (27-25, 21-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10), Monday night in Peterborough.
The Cougars won the first set before losing the second and third sets. After taking a 7-2 lead in the fourth set, Pelham came back to tie things up at 14 before ConVal grinded out the win to tie things up at 2-2 and force a deciding fifth set.
ConVal jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the fifth set — just needing one more point to seal the match victory. But Pelham wouldn’t go out without a fight, scoring five points in a row before the Cougars finally got the last point they needed.
Emma Rodenhiser led the Cougars with five aces, 16 kills, three blocks, an assist and six digs. Kendall Sullivan had two aces, three kills, 11 assists and 13 digs while Ivy Armstrong McEvoy added seven kills, an assist, four digs, and an ace.
Aria Laurent had two kills, 10 assists and seven digs, and libero Samantha Henderson had three aces, 22 digs and 29 successful serve receives.
ConVal (3-2) has a week off before traveling to Plymouth next Tuesday.
