Monadnock football escapes with overtime win over Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — The Monadnock football team made a late comeback to force overtime and eventually beat Inter-Lakes, 22-20, in the second overtime period Saturday in Meredith.
The Huskies were down 14-0 with nine minutes to play and climbed back into the game.
Senior Jack Lorenz — normally a lineman — replaced senior Ethan Brown (ankle) in the backfield and ran for 109 yards on 12 carries, including an eight-yard touchdown run.
Brown played on defense, but didn’t quite have the “pop” needed to play the backfield with his sprained ankle, said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. So Lotitio played Lorenz in the backfield and, “He was the difference,” Lotito said.
Lorenz also stopped Inter-Lakes’ potential game-tying two-point conversion with a sack to win the game. He had three sacks total.
Tanner Ayotte had an interception for the Huskies.
Sophomore quarterback Kaden Smith threw for 62 yards on 4-of-7 passing, including a touchdown throw to Don Stengel and a one-yard touchdown run in the second overtime.
Monadnock (3-0) hosts Trinity (3-0) Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. for its Homecoming game.
Mascenic hands Conant boys soccer first loss of season
NEW IPSWICH — The Conant boys soccer team lost to Mascenic, 2-1, in overtime Saturday in New Ipswich.
It’s the Orioles’ first loss of the season.
Mascenic’s Gabe Hileman scored the game-winner in overtime.
Conant (5-1) hosts Manchester West Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal girls soccer wins second in a row
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls soccer team beat John Stark, 2-1, Saturday in Peterborough. It’s the Cougars’ second win in a row after starting 0-4.
Allie Burgess and Brooke Johnson each had a goal.
Abby Lussier — who stepped in for an injured Ray Covey last Wednesday — had another strong performance in goal.
Tasha MacNeil and Abby Rodenhiser anchored the defense.
ConVal (2-4) hosts Merrimack Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mtn girls soccer blanked in frustrating loss to Bishop Brady
LANGDON — Despite controlling the pace in the first 30 minutes of play, the Fall Mountain girls soccer team was eventually overpowered by Bishop Brady in a 4-0 loss Saturday in Langdon.
The Wildcats hit the post twice in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Bishop Brady scored a back-breaker goal late in the first half and — as Fall Mountain had no subs in the second half due to injury — pulled away late.
“Kids kept fighting valiantly and we will get there,” said Fall Mountain head coach George Tsitsonis in a text.
Fall Mountain (2-4) travels to Belmont Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys cross country finishes fifth at Amherst Invitational
AMHERST, Mass. — The Keene boys cross country team competed in the 26th Annual Amherst Invitational at Hampshire College on Saturday in Amherst, Mass., coming away with a fifth place finish in the nine-team field.
New Milford (Conn.) was the winning team with 24 points while Keene totaled 122.
The race was won by Colin Walsh of New Milford with a time of 15:55 while Keene freshman Sully Sturtz placed fourth with a personal best 5K time of 16:19, improving by more than a minute over last week’s Great Glen Invitational.
Keene also had one other top 20 finisher. Ian Cardinale was 17th in 17:15 while Silas Runez, 32nd, in 18:08 rounded out Keene’s top three finishers.
Keene hosts Manchester Memorial and Nashua North on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls cross country finishes fourth at Nashua Invitational
NASHUA — The Keene girls cross country team finished fourth out of 14 New Hampshire schools at the Nashua North Invitational Saturday, held at the Mines Falls course in Nashua.
Out of the 87 runners, Reagan Hoy finished third, with the fast early season time of 19:57. Two other excellent performances were turned in by Keene freshmen, Aly Farris (seventh place, 20:29) and Lily Runez (11th place, 20:44).
Rounding out the top six for Keene were Corinne Kinson (32nd, 22:04), Gillian Frink (39th, 22:29) and Lily Hansen (56th, 23:36).
The Blackbirds next meet is at home on Tuesday against Nashua North and Memorial at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Field hockey: Mascenic 1, Conant 0
