Fall Mountain football escapes with win over Epping
LANGDON — It came down to the final play of the day — a two-point conversion — but the Fall Mountain football team held on to beat Epping, 14-12, Friday night in Langdon.
After Epping scored a touchdown with 26 seconds left, the Wildcats made the stop on the two-point conversion to preserve the lead.
Epping then recovered the onsite kick, but the Fall Mountain defense stood tall once more. Owen Waysville and Evan West led the defensive effort all night.
Max Vogel scored both of the Wildcats' touchdowns. Josh DeVore had over 100 yards receiving and Zach Patch threw for over 100 yards.
Fall Mountain (2-1) hosts ConVal (0-3) next Friday night.
ConVal football overpowered by Trinity
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team lost to Trinity, 55-0, Friday night in Peterborough.
Three hours before gametime, ConVal had to make a change at quarterback after Gabe Fret couldn't play, so sophomore Bradley Brunelle stepped in under center.
Eric McGrath "played his heart out," said ConVal coach Matt Harris, and had over 100 yards of total offense. Bishop Benham played well on the offensive line.
"It wasn't pretty, one thing is the boys didn't quit," Harris said in a text. "But Trinity is for real, their skill position players just glided across the field when they ran, some of the best physically talented high school kids I've seen in a long time."
ConVal (0-3) travels to Fall Mountain (2-1) next Friday.
Monadnock girls soccer falls in close contest with Derryfield
DERRYFIELD — The Monadnock girls soccer team lost to Derryfield, 2-1, Friday afternoon in Derryfield.
Sophomore Bailee Soucia scored the goal for the Huskies.
Monadnock (2-3-1) travels to Hopkinton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
