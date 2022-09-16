Fall Mountain girls soccer downs Newport
LANGDON — Emma Putnam's first Varsity goal propelled the Fall Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Newport on Thursday night in Langdon.
Putnam's strike ten minutes after halftime was followed by two goals from freshman Charlotte Reilly as the Wildcats used a strong second half to win their second consecutive game. Sophie Grillone and Selah Fredrick recorded assists for Fall Mountain.
A strong defensive effort by Clara Stewart, Skyelard Blanchard, Melodee Chambers and Addey Royce helped goalkeeper Kendal Cote pick up her second straight shutout (five saves).
The victory moves the Wildcats to 2-3 on the season. They return to action on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a home game against Bishop Brady.
Monadnock golf goes 2-1 Thursday
The Monadnock golf team went 2-1 Thursday at Bretwood Golf Course, finishing with 66 team points.
Woodsville went 3-0 with 74 points. Campbell finished with 60 points and Hillsborough scored 49 points.
Jackson Horne from Woodsville was Medalist with 22 points and Monadnock's Gabe Hill finished in a close second with 21 points.
Keene unified soccer starts season with win
LONDONDERRY — The Keene unified soccer team kicked off its season with a 5-3 win over Londonderry Thursday in Londonderry.
Jack Elkan scored four goals and Jose Chajon scored one.
Keene (1-0) travels to Nashua North on Sept. 26.
ConVal volleyball loses heartbreaker to John Stark
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team lost a tight battle to John Stark, 3-2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 15-9), Thursday in Peterborough in their Homecoming game.
The first two sets were both going the Generals way, 19-14, but tides turned and the Cougars captured both set victories in the end.
The Generals won the next two sets 15-25 and 13-25 to force a fifth set. The gym was loud as the final set began but the tired Cougars were unable to hold on and were defeated 9-15.
Leading the Cougars were Emma Rodenhiser with 13 kills, three aces, nine digs and two blocks.
Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had six kills and five blocks while Aria Laurent added nine assists, two kills and six aces. She also led the serving charge in multiple sets serving 23-of-24 over tonight. Ashlynn Williams had three aces and Kendall Sullivan added three kills and 10 assists.
Libero Samantha Henderson had 17 digs and 23 successful serve receives.
The Cougars (2-2) host Pelham Monday at 5:45 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Nashua North 4, Keene 1
Volleyball: Merrimack 3, Keene 0
Volleyball: Winnisquam 3, Fall Mountain 0
