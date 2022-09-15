Keene field hockey ends skid, beats Salem
The Keene field hockey team ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Salem at Foster Field in Keene.
Sofia Miller, Tessa Pearson, Kaylyn Trubiano and Lindsay Marshall all scored.
Pearson, Katie Harrington and Megan Goodwin all had assists.
Avery Allaire had a great defensive save.
Keene (3-4) starts a three-game road trip Monday at Timberlane.
Conant girls soccers rides strong second half to victory
WILTON — The Conant girls soccer team was tied with Wilton-Lyndeborough at halftime, but scored five goals in the second half on the way to a 7-3 victory Wednesday afternoon in Wilton.
Junior Irelynd AuCoin scored five goals to lead the Orioles on offense. She also had an assist.
Freshman Riley Vitello, and senior Jordan Morace scored as well. Vitello also recorded three assists and Morace had an assist.
Sophomores Izzie Rollins and Rhianna Aho had assists.
Senior goalie Kelly Williams had eight saves, including a save on a penalty kick.
“So happy to see her save that PK because she’s capable of making plays like that when she commits,” said head coach Devon Spirka in a text.
Down 2-1 at the start of the game, Conant tied things up at two before halftime, then made the necessary adjustments in the second half.
“I’m proud of how the girls pulled it together, but we have work to do. We can’t start games that slowly,” Spirka said. “There were some great things to see this game, things the girls have been working hard on in practice. So it was nice to see some of that work translate to the game.”
Conant (2-3) hosts Hopkinton Thursday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain golf team sweeps the field behind Cormier
GILFORD — The Fall Mountain golf team continued its hot run with a 3-0 day Wednesday at Pheasant Ridge Country Club in Gilford.
The Wildcats finished with 64 team points, ahead of Gilford (61), Gorham (58) and Farmington (37).
Senior Mitchell Cormier earned Medalist with 26 points.
Owen Tetu finished with 14 points for the Wildcats and Carmine Sweeney and Drew Buswell both scored 12 points.
The Wildcats are 11-4 to start the season. Fall Mountain is back at Hooper Golf Course on Monday against Littleton, Newport and Sunapee.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: Hollis-Brookline 6, Keene 1
Volleyball: Londonderry 3, Keene 0
Field hockey: Newport 7, Monadnock 0
Field hockey: Gilford 8, Conant 2
College Sports
FPU men’s soccer dominates Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team picked up their second win in the Northeast-10 Conference, as they handled business as usual against the Saint Michael’s College Purple Knights 5-0 on a beautiful, seasonable night at Sodexo Field.
Sophomore forward Braudilio Rodrigues led the way for the Ravens, picking up his second hat trick of the season.
With the win, Franklin Pierce moved to 7-0-0 (2-0-0 NE10) on the season with shutouts in five of their last seven contests.
Franklin Pierce’s return to the field on Saturday where they will face Saint Rose with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
KSC women’s soccer defeated by Westfield State
WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s soccer team was defeated by Westfield State University 6-0 Wednesday at Alumni Field.
Sophomore forward Delaney Parker scored a hat trick for Westfield State while also picking up an assist in the win.
KSC freshman goalkeeper Riley Andriski made nine saves while allowing only one goal in 60:09 of play.
Keene State travels to Chicopee, Mass., to take on College of Our Lady of the Elms on Saturday at 11 a.m.
