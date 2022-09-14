ConVal boys soccer pulls ahead in second half over Souhegan
PETERBOROUGH — Behind a hat trick from Jake Daniels, the ConVal boys soccer team beat Souhegan, 3-0, Tuesday in Peterborough.
Daniels scored all three of his goals in the second half after the teams played a scoreless first half.
His third goal came as a penalty kick.
Ryan Close and Sean Cattigan helped to control the midfield and maintain possession during the second half. Close chipped in with an assist.
The defense in front of netminder Wyatt Beaulieu was solid and led by Harry Bernier and Austin Klonel.
Carter Rousseau, Aiden McClusky, Jack Harris and Ethan Kinney also provided solid defense to help preserve the shut out.
ConVal (3-2) hosts John Stark Friday at 4 p.m.
DiPasquale scores hat trick as Conant boys soccer continues rolling
JAFFREY — Junior Josh DiPasquale scored a hat trick in Conant’s 3-0 win over Wilton-Lyndeborough Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Junior Tom Harvey recorded two assists and freshman Connor Eagan recorded the third assist.
Conant scored in the 15th minute and took a 1-0 lead to the break. DiPasquale scored his second goal in the 55th minute and his third goal in the 65th minute.
Conant (5-0) travels to Mascenic Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
ConVal field hockey shut out by Derryfield
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal field hockey team lost to Derryfield, 2-0, Tuesday in Peterborough.
Derryfield came out quickly, scoring in the first few minutes of the game, but ConVal settled in and put on the pressure. There was a lot of back and forth play in the midfield, with both teams creating scoring opportunities.
Defensively, the Cougars made some great plays, with senior Abbey Shumway and junior Emily Vanderpool both making defensive saves at the goal line.
Senior goalie Lydia Cleveland made seven saves on the day.
Offensively, seniors Laramie Wilson, Makennah McPherson, Allie Hodgen and Hayden Kaltsas all took shots on goal.
Later in the game, Derryfield was able to find the back of the net once more.
ConVal (1-5) hosts John Stark Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock golf team finishes third
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock golf team finished third out of three team Tuesday in Hillsboro.
Gabe Hill finished second individually with 23 points.
Hillsboro won with 63 points, White Mountains finished second with 52 points and Monadnock scored 41 points.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Londonderry 6, Keene 1
Boys soccer: Conant 3, Wilton-Lyndeborough 0
Girls soccer: Hillsboro-Deering 4, Monadnock 2
Volleyball: Hollis-Brookline 3, Keene 0
Volleyball: Fall Mountain 3, Conant 0
College Sports
Keene State men’s soccer loses to RPI
TROY, N.Y. — Senior forward Mbambi Mbungu’s goal on a penalty kick in the second half was not enough as the Keene State College men’s soccer team was defeated by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 2-1, Tuesday at EVAC Stadium.
Keene State (0-3-1) returns to campus to play its first home game of the season at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Sunday against New England College at 1 p.m.
