Keene field hockey falls in another tight contest
For the fourth time this season, the Keene High School field hockey team dropped a one-goal contest, a 3-2 loss, to Bishop Guertin Monday afternoon at Foster Field in Keene.
Tessa Pearson and Cece Wailer each scored for the Blackbirds and Trinity Williamson made five saves.
Keene is now 2-4 on the season, with all four losses coming as one-goal losses.
The Blackbirds next host Salem (1-2-1) Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene High golf team goes 2-1 at tri-match
MANCHESTER — The Keene golf team went 2-1 at its match against Salem, Bedford and Manchester Central Monday afternoon at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester.
Keene finished with 200 points, just behind Bedford (187). Salem scored 213 points and Central had 218.
Jack Cahill shot a 36 to lead the Blackbirds. Sam Timmer and Leo Ballaro both shot 40. Jonah Murphy and Nolan Cahill each scored 42 and Ben Greenwald shot 43.
Fall Mtn., Monadnock golf finish first and second
WALPOLE — The Fall Mountain and Monadnock golf teams finished first and second at their match Monday afternoon at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Fall Mountain went 3-0 with 74 team points while Monadnock went 2-1 with 66 points. Concord Christian finished third with 53 points and Newport was fourth with 37 points.
The Wildcats’ Mitchell Cormier earned Medalist with 23 points, and Monadnock’s Gabe Hill was not far behind with 22 points.
Mondanock’s Gavin Garmarlo and Fall Mountain’s Carmine Sweeney tied for third individually with 21 points each.
ConVal golf finishes second after many career bests
BARRINGTON — The ConVal golf team saw many individual career bests as the team went 2-1 against Coe-Brown, Kearsarge and Plymouth Monday afternoon at Nippo Lake Golf Club in Barrington.
Coe-Brown went 3-0 and ConVal just beat out Kearsrage for the second spot. Plymouth finished fourth.
Wyatt Burbank once again finished as medalist, shooting a 38 (24 points). Burbank is in the running for Sentinel Player of the Week this week.
Caden Robbins shot a 47 (15 points). Daniel McCall and Owen Conway each shot 49 (13 points), good for both of their career bests. Noah Stewart also shot his best round, a 51 worth 11 team points.
Robbins also hit his first career birdie on the course, and Burbank sank a long putt for eagle on his last hole.
ConVal next travels to Claremont Country Club Sept. 21.
Other Scores:
Girls soccer: Coe-Brown 5, Keene 1
Field hockey: Stevens 4, Monadnock 0
Volleyball: ConVal 3, Fall Mountain 0
