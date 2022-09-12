ConVal football falls to Epping Saturday
EPPING — The ConVal football team lost to Epping, 42-0, Saturday in Epping.
Junior Eric McGrath was the “lone bright spot,” said head coach Matt Harris, rushing for 60 yards on 13 carries. McGrath stepped in at quarterback after the Cougars’ top two quarterbacks were knocked out of the game.
Senior quarterback Gabriel Fret was injured on the fifth play of the game and sophomore Bradley Brunelle left after the first half with a concussion. Brunelle will be out for next week’s game. A timetable for Fret’s return is still to be determined.
ConVal (0-2) hosts Trinity (2-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene falls in tight contest with Oyster River
The Keene girls soccer team lost to Oyster River, 1-0, Saturday afternoon in Keene.
Junior Sidney Hauser recorded 15 saves in the loss.
Keene (1-2) hosts Coe-Brown Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Sturtz continues to impress for KHS cross country
WHITE MOUNTAINS — Freshman Sully Sturtz continued his impressive rookie season Saturday at the Great Glen Invitational, winning the race in a personal best time of 17:22 — his third win of the season already.
Junior Ian Cardinale (seventh, 18:05) and sophomore Hyrum Pinegar (10th, 18:08) also finished top-10 for the Blackbirds. Keene finished in second place as a team.
Keene next travels to Amherst, Mass., on Saturday for the Amherst Invitational.
Keene girl runners win Souhegan Relays
SOUHEGAN — The Keene girls cross country team won the Souhegan Relays Saturday in Souhegan. Keene topped the field with 12 points. Pinkerton was second (19), and Souhegan (20) finished third.
The relay meet has nine scorers, as opposed to the traditional five in cross country, so it demands greater team depth. Keene showed this depth with three relays in the top six. The trio of Reagan Hoy, Corinne Kinson and Gillian Frink turned in the second fastest relay split of the day. Finishing fourth overall were Aly Farris, Beckley Wooster, and Lily Hansen; placing sixth were Ella Hoy, Rachel Silberstein, and Lily Runez.
Keene next races at the Nashua North Invitational next Saturday.
Doyon and Schmitt win for Keene bass fishing
MEREDITH — The Keene bass fishing team competed at Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, with Aidan Doyon and Logan Schmitt coming in with the big fish of the day and winning the tournament.
The team launched out of Shep Brown’s Marina in Meredith.
College Sports
KSC men’s soccer ties Western New England
WILBRAHAM, Mass. – Senior midfielder Declan Coughlin scored the first goal of the 2022 season for the Keene State College men’s soccer team as the Owls tied Western New England University 1-1 Saturday at the Turf Field Complex at Wilbraham and Monson Academy.
The Owls finish their four-game road trip on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 7:30 p.m. in Troy, N.Y. Western New England, meanwhile, host Babson College on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
FPU men’s soccer outworks Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. — Graduate Marc Lopez notched a pair of goals in the second half for Franklin Pierce men’s soccer as the Ravens remain undefeated following their Northeast-10 opening contest versus Bentley University, besting the Falcons by a final of 3-1 on the road.
The Ravens advance to 6-0-0 with the road victory.
Raven netminder Kosta Maniatis faced only a single shot in the contest, which resulted in the only Falcons goal on the afternoon following a dominant defensive effort by the team.
Men’s soccer begins a two game homestand this Wednesday where they will take on Saint Michael’s College in another NE10 matchup at 6 p.m.
FPU football upended at Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Ravens visited eastern Tennessee to take on five-time NAIA national champion and three-time NCAA Division II national finalist Carson-Newman in a non-conference showdown at Burke-Tarr Stadium.
Senior Bryce Macina threw for 175 yards and a score, but Franklin Pierce again struggled to get the ground game going in a 27-6 loss.
