Conant boys soccer shuts out Derryfield
JAFFREY — The Conant boys soccer team beat Derryfield, 1-0, Thursday in Jaffrey.
The teams were scoreless at the half before junior Jacob Sawyer scored on a direct kick in the second half, and that was all the scoring the Orioles needed.
Derryfield gave the Orioles “fits” with their passing game, said head coach Tom Harvey.
“Every year we see a great passing team in Derryfield,” Harvey said.
The Conant defensive line — anchored by sophomore Ben Sawyer, junior Jordan Nagle and junior Sean Farmer — held the team together.
The Orioles made some changes in the second half to kickstart the offense.
“We wanted to play bigger in the front and see if we could get something going,” Harvey said.
Conant (2-0) next hosts Monadnock Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene golf wins four-team match
NASHUA — The Keene golf team finished first in its match against Dover, Hanover and Nashua South Thursday at Nashua Country Club.
Sam Timmer was Medalist with 37 points. Orion Murphy scored 40 points. Jonah Murphy and Leo Ballaro both scored 42 points for the Blackbirds.
Keene finished with 206 points as team. Dover and Hanover each had 212 points and Nashua South finished 240 points.
Keene hosts Bishop Guertin and Bedford next Thursday at 3 p.m. at Bretwood Golf Course.
Monadnock, Conant golf compete at Woodsville
WOODSVILLE — The Monadnock and Conant golf teams both competed in Woodsville Thursday.
Conant finished second with 70 points, just behind Woodsville (73 points). Monadnock scored 47 points.
Alden Gibson was the high scorer for the Huskies with 15 points.
Monadnock competes against Fall Mountain, Concord Christian and Newport at Hooper Golf Course Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal volleyball sweeps in season opener
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team beat Kennett in straight sets Thursday in the team’s season opener in Peterborough.
The Cougars won 25-17, 25-11 and 25-23.
Junior captain Emma Rodenhiser led the ConVal offense with 12 kills, three blocks and three aces. She also had 10 digs on defense.
Freshman middle hitter Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had four kills, two blocks and two aces while senior captain Kendall Sullivan added four kills, 10 assists and four aces. Junior setter Aria Laurent had seven assists and five aces.
Defensively, senior libero Samantha Henderson had seven digs and 13 successful serve receives.
ConVal (1-0) vists St. Thomas Aquinas next Friday at 5:45 p.m.
ConVal golf goes 1-2 at Crotched Mountain
FRANCESTOWN — The ConVal golf team went 1-2 Thursday against Derryfield, Lebanon and John Stark at Crotched Mountain Golf Course in Francestown.
Derryfield finished with 73 points, Lebanon scored 72, ConVal had 60 and John Stark had 28 points.
Wyatt Burbank tied for Medalist with Derryfield’s Calvin Reilly with 24 points.
Kermit Pope scored 14 points for the Cougars, Kiernan King scored 13 points. Caden Robbins had nine points, Daniel McCall had eight points and Noah Stewart scored three points.
ConVal hosts Pelham and Bishop Brady Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Crotched Mountain Golf Course.
