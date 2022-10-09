Jack Lorenz, Monadnock football pick up statement win over Campbell
LITCHFIELD — The Monadnock football team needed a win over Campbell to put itself in the driver's seat for the second seed in the Division III playoffs.
They got it, and then some, in a 52-8 statement win over the Cougars.
Senior Jack Lorenz — sticking with his newfound role in the backfield — ran for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. He had touchdown runs of 83, 77, 65, 60, and 29 yards.
Sophomore Kaden Smith ran for a touchdown and also threw for one to junior Ben Dean. Senior Ethan Brown also scored.
The Huskies pulled ahead, 20-0, by halftime and kept the foot on the gas the rest of the way.
Monadnock (5-1) will earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs if they win out the rest of the way. The Huskies host Kearsarge next Friday.
Conant girls soccer gets Saturday morning win over Hillsboro
JAFFREY — The Conant girls soccer team got an early start Saturday morning — 10 a.m. to be exact — and came away with a 3-1 win over Hillsboro.
Senior Kelly Williams made five save it net, two coming off free kicks.
Freshman Riley Vitello kicked off the scoring in the first half. Junior Irelynd AuCoin and sophomore Rhianna Aho also scored.
Aho also had an assist, as did senior Jordan Morace.
"Our possession thrived today because our communication was on point," said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. "We were making the right runs, we were finding each other, and we were settling the ball and playing to feet.
"When we play as one unit and make sure we are talking with one another, we are able to play at a whole other level and that feels good. It then feeds off itself and we just keep getting better," Spirka added.
Conant (6-7) travel to Fall Mountain Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Conant sits in 12th in the Division III standings and the top 16 teams make the playoffs.
