Keene football improving, but loses to Portsmouth-Oyster River
PORTSMOUTH — The Keene football team lost to Portsmouth-Oyster River, 35-14, Friday night in Portsmouth.
Aidan Tarr and Seamus Howard scored Keene's touchdowns.
Two of Portsmouth-Oyster River's touchdowns came on special teams: a kickoff return and a pick-six.
"Our defense was able to make some stops and we played a lot better than what the score shows," said assistant coach Zach Joyal in a text. "We need to play a complete game, all three phases, but we are seeing improvement in said phases which is encouraging."
Keene (1-5) visits Nashua South next Friday night.
ConVal football earns first win of the season
WOLFEBORO — The ConVal football team earned its first win of the season Friday night in Wolfeboro, a 29-12 win over Kingswood.
Junior Eric McGrath led the offense with 123 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 57 yards before he was injured and had to be taken out of the game.
Junior Broden Frosch also scored two touchdowns. He had 54 yards rushing on seven carries.
James Healey and Bishop Benham had big games offensively and defensively on the line.
ConVal (1-5) hosts Campbell next Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene field hockey bounces back to beat Londonderry
After a tough overtime loss Wednesday, the Keene field hockey team bounced back with a 3-0 win over Londonderry Friday in Keene.rry.
Paige Davis, Kaylyn Trubiano and Mikayala Guillet each scored for keene
Guillet scored her first goal of the season.
Defense only let up just two shots on goal.
Keene (7-7) travels to Exeter Wednesday.
Monadnock field hockey shuts out Franklin on Senior Day
SWANZEY — The Monadnock field hockey team shutout Franklin, 7-0, Friday afternoon in Swanzey.
Freshman Charleigh Bohannon scored three goals and had two assists.
Freshman Bryanna Lacoste, junior Kyleigh Baker, junior Eliza Harwood and senior Faith Figueroa also scored in the win.
Monadnock (1-10) travels to Franklin Tuesday to end the regular season.
Local teams run in Midnight Madness cross country race
SWANZEY — The top three girls teams were separated by just three points at Friday night's Midnight Madness cross country race, hosted by Monadnock Regional High School at the Cheshire Fairgrounds.
Monadnock freshman Summer Bentley (19:02) won the race, but it was Hopkinton that earned the team title with 53 points. Mascenic finished second with 53 points (Hopkinton earned the tiebreaker) and Monadnock finished third with 56 points.
Fall Mountain finished sixth with 155 points, Keene finished seventh with 160 points and ConVal finished eighth with 199 points.
Fall Mountain freshman Jenna Fillion (19:56) finished sixth to lead the Wildcats.
Along with Bentley, Monadnock had two other girls finish top 10: freshman Sadie Gibson (seventh, 20:15) and junior Alyssa Hall (eighth, 20:20)
The Keene boys won the second race of the night, with freshman Sully Sturtz winning the race in 15:56.
Monadnock freshman Peyton Joslyn finished second in 16:35, Fall Mountain junior Ben Tetu finished third in 16:41 and ConVal sophomore William Simard finished fourth in 16:42.
Keene junior Ian Cardinale finished seventh in 16:55, Monadnock junior Jace Joslyn finished ninth in 17:06 and Fall Mountain sophomore finished 10th in 17:21.
Fall Mountain placed third as a team with 72 points. ConVal placed fifth with 110 points and Hinsdale placed eighth with 216 points. Monadnock did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score, although they had two in the top 10.
ConVal volleyball beats Souhegan
AMHERST — The ConVal volleyball team beat Souhegan, 3-1 (26-24, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17), Friday night in Amherst.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser with 15 kills, three blocks, five aces and six digs. Kendall Sullivan had 17 assists and five kills and Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy had six kills, two aces and a block. Aria Laurent added 10 digs and nine assists and Samantha Henderson had 14 digs and 28 successful serve receives.
The Cougars (9-3) will travel to Oyster River on Thursday.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: Lebanon 2, Keene 0
Field hockey: Souhegan 6, ConVal 1
Volleyball: Hillsboro-Deering 3, Conant 0
